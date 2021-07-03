For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 Jul 2021 13:49 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift and Adele ready for a collab?

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift and Adele are rumored to be releasing a collab, and fans are freaking out.

Per the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC), the artists are registered together for a song called “Broken Hearts.” Under AKA titles it says “Shattered Hearts.” They are listed as writers “Adele Laurie Blue Adkins” and “Taylor Alison Swift.”

While Swift released Folklore and Evermore, her two surprise records of 2020, Adele has kept her fans in the dark about when her new music is on its way. She hasn’t released an album since 2015’s 25, and fans are getting restless for more.
Last year, she gave a couple of rare updates about when she would be releasing new music.
In June, one fan wrote, “Teaser? Album coming out today???!!!! Tell me now???!!!!” She responded: “Of course it's not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”
In August 2020, another fan asked, “Adele where's the album?”
Adele gave a blunt response: “I honestly have no idea.”
If this song really is a thing, it makes some sense. Adele and Swift have been friends for at least three years. The British artist attended Swift’s Reputation tour concert in London in 2018, where they took this selfie:

“I love her -- how powerful she is," Adele said of Swift in a TIME cover story. "We’ll get lumped together now because of it, but I think we would both feel the ability to say yes or no to things even if we weren’t successful.”

Tags
Taylor Swift Adele Best Singer music
Related news
News | 03 Jul 2021

Jassi Gill joins cast of Punjabi rom-com 'Fuffad Ji'

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Jassi Gill has joined the cast of the upcoming Punjabi rom-com film "Fuffad Ji".

read more
News | 03 Jul 2021

Rising artist Tenaj releases infectious new single 'Never Let Me Go' on Blanco Y Negro

MUMBAI: Rising musician and producer Tenaj has been captivating audiences across the globe with her contagious signature style. Fusing the lines between dance and pop music, Tenaj’s catalog offers a refreshingly unique take on electronic music.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2021

Rapper D'Evil makes his debut innings in a title track for a Bollywood Film with Toofaan

MUMBAI: Mumbai based rapper and signee on DIVINE’s Gully Gang, D’Evil aka Dhaval Parab makes his maiden innings in the title track of a Bollywood movie with a high-octane anthem of this year’s most awaited summer blockbusters, Toofaan.

read more
News | 02 Jul 2021

Kamal Kumar and Nia Sharma's much anticipated romantic track "Aankhiyan Da Ghar" is out now

MUMBAI: A romantic loving melody which grips you right from the start. Simple words, but very layered melodies, and that's the best combination that perfectly describes "Aankhiyan Da Ghar" Song Link-

read more
News | 02 Jul 2021

Badshah: I don't work for stardom

MUMBAI: He is among the top rappers in the country but Badshah insists he doesn't work for the stardom. It's also the reason, he adds, why the fear of losing stardom never bothers him.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moj celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of #MojSuperstarHunt and a new anniversary lens with virtual avatar Mast Moji

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more

News
Airbit collects $2.5 million in YouTube monetization for producers in first half of 2021

MUMBAI: Airbit, the online hub and marketplace for beatmakers has collected and distributed more read more

News
MX TakaTak introduces the Launchpad Program: An initiative to foster the growing UGC creator community on its platform

MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Rising artist Tenaj releases infectious new single 'Never Let Me Go' on Blanco Y Negro

MUMBAI: Rising musician and producer Tenaj has been captivating audiences across the globe with her contagious signature style. Fusing the lines...read more

2
Rapper D'Evil: 'Todun taak' in 'Toofaan' inspired from spirit of Mumbai

MUMBAI: Rapper D'Evil, or Dhaval Parab, has penned the lyrics and lent his vocals to the latest track "Todun taak" featuring Farhan Akhtar, in the...read more

3
Badshah: I don't work for stardom

MUMBAI: He is among the top rappers in the country but Badshah insists he doesn't work for the stardom. It's also the reason, he adds, why the fear...read more

4
Rapper D'Evil makes his debut innings in a title track for a Bollywood Film with Toofaan

MUMBAI: Mumbai based rapper and signee on DIVINE’s Gully Gang, D’Evil aka Dhaval Parab makes his maiden innings in the title track of a Bollywood...read more

5
Pragati: Heartbreak and longing go hand-in-hand

MUMBAI: Pragati has a new song out now titled Saari Saari Raat, the song features lyricist Shree Brar's vocals, has been composed by Avvy Sra and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games