Taylor Swift and Adele ready for a collab?

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift and Adele are rumored to be releasing a collab, and fans are freaking out.

Per the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC), the artists are registered together for a song called “Broken Hearts.” Under AKA titles it says “Shattered Hearts.” They are listed as writers “Adele Laurie Blue Adkins” and “Taylor Alison Swift.”

While Swift released Folklore and Evermore, her two surprise records of 2020, Adele has kept her fans in the dark about when her new music is on its way. She hasn’t released an album since 2015’s 25, and fans are getting restless for more.

Last year, she gave a couple of rare updates about when she would be releasing new music.

In June, one fan wrote, “Teaser? Album coming out today???!!!! Tell me now???!!!!” She responded: “Of course it's not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”

In August 2020, another fan asked, “Adele where's the album?”

Adele gave a blunt response: “I honestly have no idea.”

If this song really is a thing, it makes some sense. Adele and Swift have been friends for at least three years. The British artist attended Swift’s Reputation tour concert in London in 2018, where they took this selfie:

“I love her -- how powerful she is," Adele said of Swift in a TIME cover story. "We’ll get lumped together now because of it, but I think we would both feel the ability to say yes or no to things even if we weren’t successful.”