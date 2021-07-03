For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Jul 2021 11:51 |  By RnMTeam

Pragati: Heartbreak and longing go hand-in-hand

MUMBAI: Pragati has a new song out now titled Saari Saari Raat, the song features lyricist Shree Brar's vocals, has been composed by Avvy Sra and its video has been directed by B2gether Pros. The fancy and fashionably on-point video features Pragati with Mahi Sandhu and choreography by Amit Syal. While Pragati has previously released her own songs, this time her track has been rolled out by White Hill Dhaakad. Paragati has also sung and featured in the songs like Snapchat, Koko Legi, Chete Karda Returns, and Dark Life, over the last three years.

Saari Saari Raat, in its runtime of a little over three minutes, talks about longing and heartbreak that form an essential part of being in love with someone. Pragati, who has been receiving positive reviews for her vocals in the song, says, "It's been such a pleasure to work with this team. I am glad that I could do justice to Shree Brar's words. He wrote such effective lyrics. Everyone around the world experiences these emotions - love, longing and heartache. It might not be wrong to say that Heartbreak and longing go hand-in-hand. I could feel the emotions in the lyrics while singing them."

 

Tags
PRAGATI Saari Saari Raat Avvy Sra
