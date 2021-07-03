Pragati: Heartbreak and longing go hand-in-hand

MUMBAI: Pragati has a new song out now titled Saari Saari Raat, the song features lyricist Shree Brar's vocals, has been composed by Avvy Sra and its video has been directed by B2gether Pros. The fancy and fashionably on-point video features Pragati with Mahi Sandhu and choreography by Amit Syal. While Pragati has previously released her own songs, this time her track has been rolled out by White Hill Dhaakad. Paragati has also sung and featured in the songs like Snapchat, Koko Legi, Chete Karda Returns, and Dark Life, over the last three years.
Saari Saari Raat, in its runtime of a little over three minutes, talks about longing and heartbreak that form an essential part of being in love with someone. Pragati, who has been receiving positive reviews for her vocals in the song, says, "It's been such a pleasure to work with this team. I am glad that I could do justice to Shree Brar's words. He wrote such effective lyrics. Everyone around the world experiences these emotions - love, longing and heartache. It might not be wrong to say that Heartbreak and longing go hand-in-hand. I could feel the emotions in the lyrics while singing them."
MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more
MUMBAI: Airbit, the online hub and marketplace for beatmakers has collected and distributed more read more
MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more
MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more
MUMBAI: Actor-singer Jassi Gill has joined the cast of the upcoming Punjabi rom-com film "Fuffad Ji"."This film is a fantastic concoction of comedy...read more
MUMBAI: Composer Santhosh Narayanan, who recently scored music for the Dhanush-starrer "Jagame Thandhiram", feels independent music in the Tamil...read more
MUMBAI: Taylor Swift and Adele are rumored to be releasing a collab, and fans are freaking out. Per the Society of European Stage Authors and...read more
MUMBAI: Pragati has a new song out now titled Saari Saari Raat, the song features lyricist Shree Brar's vocals, has been composed by Avvy Sra and...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai based rapper and signee on DIVINE’s Gully Gang, D’Evil aka Dhaval Parab makes his maiden innings in the title track of a Bollywood...read more