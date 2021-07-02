For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Jul 2021 17:35 |  By RnMTeam

Yasser Desai's single 'Aankhiyan da ghar' featuring Nia Sharma out

MUMBAI: Singer Yasser Desai's latest single, the romantic track "Aankhiyan da ghar" was released on Friday.

The video features actors Nia Sharma and Kamal Kumar. Directed by Kamal Chandra, it aims to invoke emotions of love, loss and heartbreak. The song has been written by Kunaal Vermaa and the music is composed by Yug Bhusal.

Talking about the song, Nia said: "Thank you so much for such an amazing and overwhelming response on the teaser. Ankhiyaan da ghar remains close to my heart for its melody, picturisation, my co-actor Kamal who was a laugh riot, my wonderful director Kamal Chandra. This song has given me opportunity to look like girl next door and I am glad that audience is loving it .We are all excited!"

Kamal Kumar, who features alongside Nia in the video, added: "Working with Nia was amazing. We had a great time shooting. In fact, I learnt a lot from her. She is so focused, talented and hardworking. Aankhiyan da ghar is close to my heart. Looking forward to the response from the audience."

(Source: IANS)

Singer Yasser Desai Aankhiyan da ghar music
