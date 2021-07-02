Virat Kohli Asks Fans to Take Up the #BatBalance challenge on MX TakaTak

Global sports icon Virat Kohli has uploaded a video of himself, asking fans to take up the exciting #BatBalance challenge on popular short video platform, MX TakaTak. Triggering a trend that is going viral on the app, the Indian skipper is seen taking a cricket bat and balancing it on 2 fingers, making it stay upright despite multitasking on his phone while he was at it.
Showing the world his skills with the bat, even off the field - Virat has now challenged his fans/ cricket enthusiasts to the task and even his wife, acclaimed actress Anushka Sharma has decided to take him up on the challenge. The superstar is seen expertly balancing the bat as she tells Virat, “I got it… Look at that, Virat! Balancing it, ekdum TakaTak.”
Watch their videos here:
Virat Kohli: https://share.mxtakatak.com/wvd5nge2
Anushka Sharma:https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQ0KmqvJ9PT/?utm_medium=copy_link
Catering to over 150Mn Monthly Active Users on MX TakaTak, Virat’s #BatBalance challenge has witnessed participation from both users as well as multiple content creators across different regions and age groups. As part of this challenge, you are expected to balance the bat on your fingers for 15 seconds, a feat that is easier said than done.
Virat Kohli, who recently joined the platform said, “This challenge has originated from something that we as players tend to do for fun occasionally, and I am glad to have had this opportunity to share a light moment with my fans and the large community of MX TakaTak.”
At a time when we’re still staying home and staying safe, this challenge brings a smile to the ones who are watching, as well as to those who are participating and balancing the bat.
Think you can take on this challenge? Download the MX TakaTak app now to participate. https://bit.ly/MXTakaTakApp
