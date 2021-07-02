Tamil composer Santhosh Narayanan: I call this golden time for indie music

MUMBAI: Composer Santhosh Narayanan, who recently scored music for the Dhanush-starrer "Jagame Thandhiram", feels independent music in the Tamil music industry is scaling new heights. He calls this a "Golden period" for indie artistes.
Santhosh's composition "Enjoy Enjaami" recently achieved global fame when French music producer DJ Snake remixed the track.
"The independent scene in Tamil is getting bigger and we are so glad that we had a breakthrough in form 'Enjoy Enjaami', which connected well with the audience. There are many global collaborations happening that will open doors to an amazing set of musicians across India, not just North or South," he says.
Santhosh adds: "I think the Indian music scene should be celebrated in a much bigger way across the world. I would call this a golden time for independent music."
Santhosh, who has composed music for many Tamil films including "Soodhu Kavvum", "Jigarthanda" and "Kabali" amongst others, started his musical journey as an independent composer in 2012. Things have drastically changed in the music industry since then, he observes.
"I have seen it all between 2012 and now when I was going around and trying so many different things as an independent artiste. I was lot less prepared back then and my vision was completely different. I would say I have seen it all and did so many gigs. We were always trying to be relevant and ensure that our music reaches to at least those few who look for it. It was a big struggle at that point, at least from my perspective," he says.
The composer feels lucky to have never been pressurised for anything when it came to his music. "I call myself an independent artiste among the movie composers in the industry because I always felt that I was never pushed or pressurised to do something even when I was working on the movie's side. I was lucky to be as independent as I could be even with the movie music," says Santhosh, whose latest film "Jagame Thandhiram" is streaming on Netflix.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more
MUMBAI: Airbit, the online hub and marketplace for beatmakers has collected and distributed more read more
MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more
MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more
MUMBAI: Composer Santhosh Narayanan, who recently scored music for the Dhanush-starrer "Jagame Thandhiram", feels independent music in the Tamil...read more
MUMBAI: He is among the top rappers in the country but Badshah insists he doesn't work for the stardom. It's also the reason, he adds, why the fear...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Yasser Desai's latest single, the romantic track "Aankhiyan da ghar" was released on Friday. The video features actors Nia Sharma and...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Milind Gaba's gamechanger track "Yaar mod do", which he created in collaboration with Guru Randhawa, is still a favourite among youth...read more
MUMBAI: Indian musician, composer and singer Chirantan Bhatt who has given music in Hindi as well as Telugu Film Industry composed &pictures...read more