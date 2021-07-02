Krishna Shroff's debut music video celebrates womanhood

MUMBAI: Fitness enthusiast and social media influencer Krishna Shroff, who is the sister of Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, makes her screen debut with the music video "Kinni kinni vaari". The video celebrates womanhood and Krishna says it was a perfect concept for her to be a part of.

The song is sung by Raashi Sood and it also features Jannat Zubair, Jamie Lever, Nagma Mirajkar, Raj Shokher and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar.

Talking about her music video debut, Krishna said: "I honestly couldn't have thought of a better concept to be a part of for my music video debut than this one."

She added that it was "an absolute pleasure" coming together with five other ladies "to showcase strength in such a unique and fun way through this absolutely fire track!"

Raashi added: "With 'Kinni kinni vaari', I got a chance to express one aspect of how women feel about ups and downs in relationships. My team supported me beautifully in bringing this emotion forward as we worked together from different locations during lockdown. (It was) Quite a different experience."

Jannat Zubair said: "I absolutely loved the song when I first listened to it and the video is a total justice to the song. I'm sure people will love it because it is unlike what I've done before. It's very new and the vibe is really different."

An ode to all women who suffer heartbreak, the video embodies breaking the mould and conveying the message that heartbreaks are universal but we rise above it.

The music video streams on YouTube.

(Source: IANS)