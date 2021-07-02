For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Jul 2021

Kamal Kumar and Nia Sharma's much anticipated romantic track "Aankhiyan Da Ghar" is out now

MUMBAI: A romantic loving melody which grips you right from the start. Simple words, but very layered melodies, and that's the best combination that perfectly describes "Aankhiyan Da Ghar"

It warms the cockles of the hearts with its mellifluous composition. The song invokes emotions of – love, loss, and heartbreak.

Talking about the chemistry between Kamal Kumar and Nia Sharma, they are a beautiful vision together and their romance is hard to miss.

With a youthful setting and young leading star cast with brilliant chemistry, one can surely expect to storm over the music scenes.

Kamal Kumar quotes saying “Working with Nia was amazing. We had a great time shooting, Infact I learnt alot from her. She is so focused, talented and hardworking. Aankhiyan Da Ghar is close to my heart. Looking forward to the response from the audience"

Nia Sharma says "Thank you so much for such an amazing & overwhelming response on the teaser. "Ankhiyaan Da Ghar" the song is out on the 2nd of July on Zee Music . This song remains close to my heart for its melody , picturerisation, my connector Kamal who was a laugh riot , My wondeful director Kamal Chandra. My serene look, this song has given me oppurtunity to look like girl next door and I am glad that audience is loving it .We are all excited! Safe home, stay safe

Song -Ankhiyaan Da Ghar", written and directed by Kamal Chandra, Singer- Yasser Desai, Music- Yug Bhusal, Lyrics- Kunaal Vermaa

