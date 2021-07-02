Hungama Artist Aloud and Khazana announce fourth edition of Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, and Khazana - an annual fundraising concert, in aid of Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) and Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust (PATUT) now in its 20th year, that celebrates the art of ghazals, today announced the 4th edition of Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt, India’s first and only talent hunt for Ghazal singers. The talent hunt will allow participants from around the world to participate in the contest, and see ghazal maestros, Pankaj Udhas, Anup Jalota, Rekha Bhardwaj and Sudeep Banerji reprise their roles as judges. Making for a fitting finale, the competition will culminate with its 2 winners performing alongside the above-mentioned Ghazal legends themselves.

To participate, contestants will need to upload videos of them singing ghazals on http://www.artistaloud.com/khazana2021/ by 31st July 2021. This will be followed by a jury meet, post which 20 shortlisted candidates will be asked to upload a fresh audition clip on http://www.artistaloud.com/khazana2021/. Hereafter, the jury will announce two winners who will get a chance to perform at ‘Khazana – A Festival of Ghazals’ later this year, alongside some of the most prolific Ghazal singers in India.

Speaking about the talent hunt, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “We are delighted to extend our long-standing association with Khazana for the 4th edition of the Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt. Right from the first edition, the talent hunt has celebrated the sheer brilliance of Ghazals and seen aspiring singers showcase their impeccable passion for them on a grand scale. Over the past three years, we’ve garnered an overwhelming response with more than 10,000 entries from over 170 cities around the world. We are certain that performances of such talented Ghazal singers will inspire artists across the globe and give them the motivation they need to explore their talent further.”

Sharing his thoughts about the talent hunt, Pankaj Udhas said, “It brings me great joy to be a part of Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt for its 4th edition. As the years go by, we see more and more fresh talent participating in the talent hunt. Through this association of Khazana and Hungama Artist Aloud, we once again look to inspire budding young talent from all over the world to come forward and show their love for Ghazals.”

Khazana – A Festival of Ghazals was founded by legendary ghazal singer and President, Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust, Pankaj Udhas, and Y.K. Sapru, Chairman and CEO, Founder Director, Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) with the support of ghazal maestros, Talat Aziz and Anup Jalota. Currently, in its 20th year, Khazana has excelled in preserving and promoting the exquisite art of ghazal singing by giving a platform to both, new and established ghazal singers. All proceeds from the festival go to the Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust (PATUT) and Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA).