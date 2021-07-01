Times Prime brings curated digital concerts to its members with 'Times Mic Drop'

MUMBAI: Times Prime, India’s leading premium lifestyle membership, in association with Gaana and Social Karaoke partner, Smule is all set to host ‘Times Mic Drop’, a series of mega live digital concerts featuring iconic Indian musicians. The series will start on July 3, 2021 with the first concert featuring Bollywood’s famous musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, scheduled for July 3rd 2021, and many more such exclusive performances specially curated for members. Times Prime members can also request for their favorite tracks, ask them questions, listen to them spilling their secrets and more!
A truly unique online entertainment experience, this series of digital concerts bring together members who can bond with fellow fans on a live group chat during the event. They can even invite their friends and families to join them with a complimentary concert ticket that entitles the invitees to an all access pass to the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy concert and a 30 day preview of the Times Prime annual membership! Smule users can karaoke with the trio on the Smule app and their VIP users stand a chance to join the Live stream on 3rd July at 8 pm.
Speaking at the launch of ‘Times Mic Drop’ concert series, Gautam Sinha, CEO, Times Internet Limited said, “We are delighted to bring a series of exciting musical performances for Times Prime members, starting with the iconic musical trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who have given us some memorable music for more than two decades now. When we partnered with Gaana and Smule with the vision to bring more innovative and interactive digital experiences that recreate offline events, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy were our first pick! There are many more in the line-up of exciting performances that will make our members connect with some of the most relatable and iconic music from their lives - be it ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ or ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ but at a cutting-edge digital concert from the comfort & safety of their respective homes!”
Speaking on the Mic Drop concert, legendary Bollywood singer-songwriter Shankar Mahadevan of the popular trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy said, “Live-streamed concerts are the next big thing in the entertainment industry globally. For a musician, the biggest joy is to perform for their fans, which is why we are so excited about our upcoming ‘Times Mic Drop’ digital concert that will be broadcasted across the country to thousands of our fans from the Times Prime and Gaana member base. This is an incredible opportunity for us to perform, connect with and entertain audiences in a whole new way!”
Speaking on the partnership between Smule and Times Mic Drop, Antoaneta Hristova, Sr. Director Europe and Asia, Smule Inc. said “Celebrating music together is at the core of Smule’s social karaoke experience. Every day, our global community of music lovers come together to sing and share music. It’s for this reason we’re delighted to partner with Times Mic Drop and Shankar for this special musical event, where Smule VIPs will enjoy exclusive access. Shankar is a beloved artist on Smule; our members love to sing along and record duets with him on his popular hit, “Noor-e-Khuda”. With this concert we’re proud to offer our community another unique opportunity and outlet to create and connect through music."
At an annual membership fee of Rs. 999 only, Times Prime’s premium lifestyle membership now offers exclusive access to 15 premium memberships that include 6 months of SonyLiv subscription, 1 year of Zee5 membership, 3 months of ET Prime membership, 1 year of Gaana+ membership, 45 days of Cure.fit live membership, Dineout Passport by Dineout, and offers from Starbucks, Uber, Myntra, and many more! Members can easily recover their subscription fee within the first week and save up to Rs. 60,000 every year, making Times Prime the most comprehensive premium lifestyle subscription in India.
