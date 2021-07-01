The combination of Mohammed Rafi Sahab and my father Mahendra Kapoor sahab was God-made, says Rohan Kapoor

MUMBAI: Though both the legends namely Mohammed Rafi Sahab and Mahendra Kapoor ji are not with us today, but their legacy continues with their evergreen songs.

Son of Mahendra Kapoor ji spoke with us about the initiative of Mohammed Rafi Sahab's grandson Fuzail Rafi. He shared, "First of all, I wish my child Fuzail Rafi loads of wishes for the initiative of Mohammed Rafi Musical Institute. If anyone wants to learn good music then they should definitely be a part of this amazing Institute."

"The bond between Rafi Sahab and Mahendra Kapoor is God-made" Rohan Kapoor further states that "Mohammed Rafi Sahab was an Institute himself. Listening to whom children of today also learning and gaining knowledge and success."

Fuzail Rafi said, 'I am grateful to Rohan uncle for always being there for me. We are so blessed that people love my grandfather so much till date and they shower so much love and blessings on me too. During the lockdown, we thought of starting something that can connect all the Rafi Sahab fans and even the younger generation on one platform. Hence the idea of starting a Mohammed Rafi Musical Institute was born. People from all around the world can come together and celebrate Rafi Sahab and his songs. The younger generation can avail books about Mohammed Rafi Sahab and read them. It will be a one-stop music destination for all.'