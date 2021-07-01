For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Jul 2021 15:14 |  By RnMTeam

Sullivan King releases anticipated Genre-Bending album 'LOUD'

MUMBAI: Sullivan King, the one-half metal, one-half bass music artistic creation of Keaton Prescott, has officially unleashed his highly anticipated and genre-bending album 'LOUD' via Hopeless Records. The album release comes with a brand new music video for “Lock Me Up”, which pairs the heavy-hitting single with an equally energetic music video that displays Sullivan King’s personality. Fans can watch the video here  and stream 'LOUD' here: smarturl.it/SKLOUD.

<iframe width="100%" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q9Cljo0Mm1Y" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

On the release, Keaton shares, “’Lock Me Up’ has been one of the favorites by far for a ton of the people I’ve showed this record to. It’s just a really rowdy track that showcases a lot of what I really gravitate towards in rock and metal and punk: really gritty vocals, fast and upbeat drums, and thick as hell guitars and bass. It’s definitely one of the simpler songs on the record and doesn’t have a stupid amount of electronic layers, which is honestly really exciting for me to try and accomplish something really straightforward without a ton of filler tracks and elements. The music video for this song was kind of the same way where we wanted to accomplish something that complimented that very simple, stripped-down style to create a very straightforward moment.”

“Lock Me Up” joins “LOUD”, featuring Jason Aalon of FEVER 333, “Dark Love feat. Aaron Gillespie” and “Venomous feat. Spencer Charnas” from the new album. All three previous singles have reached #1 on Sirius XM Octane and have been heralded by rock and EDM press alike.

Since beginning his touring musical career in 2017 with a bus tour as support for the Electronic Rock group I See Stars (Sumerian Records), as well as Excision on his latest arena rocking Apex Tour in addition to his own “Thank You For Raging” nationwide headline tour in 2019, Sullivan King has proved he has the sonic charisma and crowd-controlling stage presence to erase the genre lines that most artists remain solitarily confined.

With collaborations with Bass music's greatest heavyweights and support from Billboard #1’s like The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, and Marshmello, Sullivan King, by unanimous decision, is an artist with the power to turn heads, drop jaws, and raise horns to the sky.

