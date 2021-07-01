See 'Self made' Neha Kakkar's past and present living status

MUMBAI: Life on Neha Kakkar’s roller coaster living situation.

Before owned her splashy bungalow in Rishikesh, singer Neha Kakkar lived with her family in a rented one-room house in the town.

Last year, the singer shared two photos on her Instagram account, one where she is posing outside a grand bungalow, and in another picture, she is next to her old home. Neha mentioned that she and her family stayed in a room, where her mother used to put a table and that became the kitchen. She also added that they paid rent for the room.

She captioned her post, “This is the Bungalow we own now in Rishikesh and swipe right to see the house where I was born. In the same house we Kakkars used to stay in one room inside which my mother used to put a table, which was our kitchen in that small room. And that room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And now whenever I see our own bungalow in the same city, I always get emotional.”

Neha Kakkar called herself ‘self-made’, and thanked her family. “”Biggest Thanks to my family – Sonu Kakkar, Tonny Kakkar (both singers), mom, dad, mata rani and of course, all my well-wishers.”

On Monday, Neha’s brother also opened up on their childhood. Crediting music for giving him ‘everything’, he wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge (People will always have something to say).. I know what my music has given me. My home, my cars, my daily Starbucks ..Everything !! Bina khilono(toys) ke bachpan beeta hai (I didn’t even have toys to play with as a child).”

Today, Neha is one of the most popular singers in the industry, and is known for for tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kaala Chasma, and Aankh Mare redux. Apart from Indian Idol, she has also been a judge on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa lil’ champs.