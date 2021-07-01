Justin Bieber addressed Hailey as the most "Lovable Human"

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber took his chick up to the coast, yeah.
The Justice artist and wife Hailey Bieber are rounding out their tour of Europe with a seaside vacation in Greece.
Justin gave fans an intimate look at their summer getaway by sharing memories on Instagram, showing the pair holding hands at sunset, relaxing on a boat at sea and enjoying some herb-topped cheese and bread. In one photo, Hailey sat on his lap on bench, posing in a hot pink halter dress while taking in the sights of the ancient area.
Though many snapshots from their vacation were captionless, Justin added one lovey dovey saying to a selfie they took on the boat. "@haileybieber thank you for being the sqishiest most lovable human on the face of the earth," he told the model on Monday, June 28.
She donned a strappy turquoise dress, and he had on a rainbow tie-dye hoodie from his Drew House brand.
Hailey and Justin's Grecian getaway follows their whirlwind trip to Paris last week, during which they met the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for an official photo opp during the country's annual music festival.
Earlier in the day, the "Peaches" singer got a view of the Eiffel Tower as he sipped at the Carette tea room with his Drew co-founder, Ryan Good. Hailey, meanwhile, strolled the Avenue Montaigne and shopped at the KITH store. The couple later met up for a "romantic" lunch at the Dinand by Ferdi restaurant near the Champs-Élysées, an eyewitness told E! News.
After a quick change, Hailey and Justin attended a special dinner at Le Stresa, per the witness, to cap off their big day in Paris.
Last month, Justin told GQ that he always felt "compelled" to get married. As he put it, "I just felt like that was my calling... Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing."
MUMBAI: Airbit, the online hub and marketplace for beatmakers has collected and distributed more read more
MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more
MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more
MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more
MUMBAI: Britney Spears is laying down some ground rules while trying to enjoy her island getaway. On Tuesday, June 29, the 39-year-old embattled pop...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato is all set to launch her talk show on July 30. "The Demi Lovato" show aims to focus on a variety of topics including sex...read more
MUMBAI: Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana misses being on stage. The actor posted a long video clip of his stage performances as a singer on Wednesday...read more
MUMBAI: Bebe Rexha proved that she's satisfied in her own skin. The "Meant to Be" singer shared a new TikTok on June 29 that showed off her body...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi and Pollywood artist Deep Jandu have come together for a new Punjabi single titled 'Mera Jee Karda' releasing on 5th...read more