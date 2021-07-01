Justin Bieber addressed Hailey as the most "Lovable Human"

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber took his chick up to the coast, yeah.

The Justice artist and wife Hailey Bieber are rounding out their tour of Europe with a seaside vacation in Greece.

Justin gave fans an intimate look at their summer getaway by sharing memories on Instagram, showing the pair holding hands at sunset, relaxing on a boat at sea and enjoying some herb-topped cheese and bread. In one photo, Hailey sat on his lap on bench, posing in a hot pink halter dress while taking in the sights of the ancient area.

Though many snapshots from their vacation were captionless, Justin added one lovey dovey saying to a selfie they took on the boat. "@haileybieber thank you for being the sqishiest most lovable human on the face of the earth," he told the model on Monday, June 28.

She donned a strappy turquoise dress, and he had on a rainbow tie-dye hoodie from his Drew House brand.

Hailey and Justin's Grecian getaway follows their whirlwind trip to Paris last week, during which they met the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for an official photo opp during the country's annual music festival.

Earlier in the day, the "Peaches" singer got a view of the Eiffel Tower as he sipped at the Carette tea room with his Drew co-founder, Ryan Good. Hailey, meanwhile, strolled the Avenue Montaigne and shopped at the KITH store. The couple later met up for a "romantic" lunch at the Dinand by Ferdi restaurant near the Champs-Élysées, an eyewitness told E! News.

After a quick change, Hailey and Justin attended a special dinner at Le Stresa, per the witness, to cap off their big day in Paris.

Last month, Justin told GQ that he always felt "compelled" to get married. As he put it, "I just felt like that was my calling... Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing."