Jonita Gandhi and Deep Jandu collaborate for a new Punjabi single - Mera Jee Karda

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi and Pollywood artist Deep Jandu have come together for a new Punjabi single titled 'Mera Jee Karda' releasing on 5th July. The first look of the song was released yesterday and has created buzz amongst the fans. Check out the exclusive shots of Jonita Gandhi and Deep Jandu from shoot of the song.

Recently Jonita has released a mesmerising mashup of two Tamil songs 'Unakaaga and Innum Konjam', beautifully shot in her hometown Toronto.

Check out the cover on her youtube channel -

Jonita Gandhi, who paved her journey from self-shot YouTube videos in her hometown in Canada to international recognition , has proven her mettle with her effortless delivery across languages and genres. Gandhi is known for her songs like Chellamma, The Breakup Song, Dil Ka Telephone, and OMG Ponnu amongst many. Recently, the singer was also part of the Tamil soundtrack for AR Rahman's film ’99 Songs’. Earlier this year, Jonita was seen on the famous Times Square Billboard along with Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja, and Uchana Amit for their multi-lingual collaboration ‘Top Tucker’.