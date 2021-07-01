Ed Sheeran encourages Sheerios to show their fangs with Vampiric 'Bad Habits' Snapchat Filter

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran is all-in on this glampire thing. The singer who is in the midst of a week-long residency on The Late Late Show to promote his recently released new single, "Bad Habits," dropped his new custom Snapchat filter on Monday (June 28) to coincide with the flashy, vampy video for the single.
"Got my own Snapchat filter now for 'Bad Habits.' Go on and give it a go, you know you want to," Sheeran wrote in a tweet in which he encouraged fans to post their own versions alongside a brief video in which he rocks digital fangs. Well, that was all the encouragement Sheerios needed to flood the zone with their neck-biting best.
In the visual for the first single from his as-yet-untitled fifth studio album, Sheeran swans around in the night in a pink suit, glittery eye makeup, and his sharpened fangs, chronicling regrets about poor choices made in the dark. "My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone/ Conversations with a stranger I barely know/ Swearin' this will be the last but it probably won't," sings the new dad. "I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do/ My bad habits lead to wide eyes starin' at space/ And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say/ I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape/ Nothin' happens after two, it's true, it's true, my bad habits lead to you."
