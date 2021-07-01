Demi Lovato to debut as talk show host on July 30

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato is all set to launch her talk show on July 30. "The Demi Lovato" show aims to focus on a variety of topics including sex and body positivity, feminism, gender issues and mental health.
Guests lined up to feature on the show include Jameela Jamil, Lucy Hale, Nikita Dragun, according femalefirst.co.uk.
"Some conversations can be difficult, but I've never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things. We wanted to create a space that normalises living your own truth -- where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There's something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with 'The Demi Lovato Show' no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. I'm so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on the Roku Channel," Lovato, 28, said in a statement.
When the show was initially unveiled in February last year, it was announced as "Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato". However, the title was subsequently changed, the website added.
While the show marks a new chapter in the professional life of the globally popular music icon, it is yet tyo be officially announced for airing or streaming in India as of now.
(Source: IANS)
