News |  01 Jul 2021 18:44 |  By RnMTeam

Britney Spears slams 'Rude and Mean' paparazzi for portraying her body wrongly

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is laying down some ground rules while trying to enjoy her island getaway.

On Tuesday, June 29, the 39-year-old embattled pop star shared an Instagram message to fans and paparazzi alike in response to interactions she's apparently had during her current trip to Maui. This follows her appearance in court last week to discuss her ongoing conservatorship.

Also subject to her ire were photographers who she says have been distorting images of her in ways she finds embarrassing, although Britney did not cite specific examples of this happening.

"So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now," the "Circus" singer wrote, "the paps know where I am and it's really not fun !!!! It's pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture [camera and rolling-eyes emoji] … but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it's embarrassing [grimacing, flushed and upside-down face emojis] !!!!!"

She continued, "I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It's rude and it's mean so paps kindly F--K YOU AND F--K OFF [kiss emojis] !!!!"

In the video included in the post, which is set to the tune of Lily Allen's 2009 single "F--k You," Britney added the message, "If you are a pap, an or ANYONE in my space, DON'T TALK TO ME WHILE I'M TEXTING. IT'S RUDE!.

After including footage of herself walking along the beach with a mask accompanying her red bikini, Britney reposted video from a fan account that appeared to show a crowd of people singing her seminal 2000 hit "Oops I Did It Again" during a recent parade celebrating Pride Month.

Britney added, "THIS IS WHAT FANS & PAPS SHOULD BE DOING INSTEAD !!!"

Her note comes amid a heightened level of scrutiny surrounding the star's personal life following FX's recent documentary "Framing Britney Spears," in addition to the tense court hearing on Wednesday, June 23.

