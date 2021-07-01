Bebe Rexha spreads body positivity message

MUMBAI: Bebe Rexha proved that she's satisfied in her own skin.

The "Meant to Be" singer shared a new TikTok on June 29 that showed off her body while wearing lacy blue lingerie. Her video began with her asking, "How much do you think I weigh?"

She strutted up to the front of the camera, and said, "No ones business." Rexha continued, "Cause I'm a bad bitch no matter what my weight [is]."

However, she did add, "But let's normalize 165 lbs," revealing how much she weighs.

"Feeling like a bad bitch today," her caption read.

The Brooklyn native spoke to E! News on the 2019 iHeartRadio carpet about body positivity, "I used to get nervous, ‘Oh I got a stretch mark here, what if a guy sees me?' Now I'm like, you know what, you've got to be totally true to who you are. Even if you got a stretch mark, somebody who is the right person will love you with a stretch mark or not."

Rexha said that she became a "strong woman" by "being uncomfortable" and "not loving" herself.

The singer continued, "If I'm gonna just hate myself, then why should anybody else love me if I don't love myself? Like, there's no point. There comes a certain point when you have to start doing things for yourself."

She has been vocal about mistreatment she's gotten in the entertainment industry due to her weight.

Ahead of the 2019 Grammy Awards, when Rexha was nominated for the Best New Artist category, she put fashion designers on blast for refusing to dress her for the big night.

The 31-year-old star told E! News that she actually received a positive response after speaking out.

"They said I was too big or fat and I love my body," she told Ryan Seacrest. "I just want other girls to love their bodies. I had Jeremy Scott of Moschino, Christian Siriano, Karl Lagerfeld hit me up. I was like, this is amazing."