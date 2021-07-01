For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Jul 2021 16:37 |  By RnMTeam

Bebe Rexha spreads body positivity message

MUMBAI: Bebe Rexha proved that she's satisfied in her own skin.

The "Meant to Be" singer shared a new TikTok on June 29 that showed off her body while wearing lacy blue lingerie. Her video began with her asking, "How much do you think I weigh?"

She strutted up to the front of the camera, and said, "No ones business." Rexha continued, "Cause I'm a bad bitch no matter what my weight [is]."

However, she did add, "But let's normalize 165 lbs," revealing how much she weighs.

"Feeling like a bad bitch today," her caption read.

The Brooklyn native spoke to E! News on the 2019 iHeartRadio carpet about body positivity, "I used to get nervous, ‘Oh I got a stretch mark here, what if a guy sees me?' Now I'm like, you know what, you've got to be totally true to who you are. Even if you got a stretch mark, somebody who is the right person will love you with a stretch mark or not."

Rexha said that she became a "strong woman" by "being uncomfortable" and "not loving" herself.

The singer continued, "If I'm gonna just hate myself, then why should anybody else love me if I don't love myself? Like, there's no point. There comes a certain point when you have to start doing things for yourself."

She has been vocal about mistreatment she's gotten in the entertainment industry due to her weight.

Ahead of the 2019 Grammy Awards, when Rexha was nominated for the Best New Artist category, she put fashion designers on blast for refusing to dress her for the big night.

The 31-year-old star told E! News that she actually received a positive response after speaking out.

"They said I was too big or fat and I love my body," she told Ryan Seacrest. "I just want other girls to love their bodies. I had Jeremy Scott of Moschino, Christian Siriano, Karl Lagerfeld hit me up. I was like, this is amazing."

Tags
Bebe Rexha music Singer
Related news
News | 01 Jul 2021

Britney Spears slams 'Rude and Mean' paparazzi for portraying her body wrongly

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is laying down some ground rules while trying to enjoy her island getaway.

read more
News | 01 Jul 2021

Watch Selena Gomez’s working out for summer body

MUMBAI: Who needs record-breaking temperatures when you have Selena Gomez's fitness regimen to help you sweat?

read more
News | 01 Jul 2021

Times Prime brings curated digital concerts to its members with 'Times Mic Drop'

MUMBAI: Times Prime, India’s leading premium lifestyle membership, in association with Gaana and Social Karaoke partner, Smule is all set to host ‘Times Mic Drop’, a series of mega live digital concerts featuring iconic Indian musicians.

read more
News | 01 Jul 2021

Demi Lovato to debut as talk show host on July 30

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato is all set to launch her talk show on July 30. "The Demi Lovato" show aims to focus on a variety of topics including sex and body positivity, feminism, gender issues and mental health.

read more
News | 01 Jul 2021

Justin Bieber addressed Hailey as the most "Lovable Human"

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber took his chick up to the coast, yeah. The Justice artist and wife Hailey Bieber are rounding out their tour of Europe with a seaside vacation in Greece.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Airbit collects $2.5 million in YouTube monetization for producers in first half of 2021

MUMBAI: Airbit, the online hub and marketplace for beatmakers has collected and distributed more read more

News
MX TakaTak introduces the Launchpad Program: An initiative to foster the growing UGC creator community on its platform

MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Britney Spears slams 'Rude and Mean' paparazzi for portraying her body wrongly

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is laying down some ground rules while trying to enjoy her island getaway. On Tuesday, June 29, the 39-year-old embattled pop...read more

2
Jonita Gandhi and Deep Jandu collaborate for a new Punjabi single - Mera Jee Karda

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi and Pollywood artist Deep Jandu have come together for a new Punjabi single titled 'Mera Jee Karda' releasing on 5th...read more

3
JMan's dream come true 'Ghatak' is an ode to his mother

MUMBAI: RJ-Rapper JMan is here with his second independent release “Ghatak”, an ode to his mother.“The circumstances I was in when I was seeing my...read more

4
9X Media appoints Ajay Bedi as Vice President, Sales & Branch Head for North Region

MUMBAI: 9X Media Pvt. Ltd., India’s largest Music Television Network, has appointed Ajay Bedi as Vice President Sales & Branch Head for North...read more

5
See Cardi B maternity photoshot with Offset

MUMBAI: In true Cardi B fashion, her pregnancy announcement was anything but basic. The 28-year-old star set the stage ablaze at the 2021 BET Awards...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games