Akasa: You have to wait for your chance

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Akasa, who recently sang the title track "Main sherni" in the Vidya Balan-starrer "Sherni", is on a career high right now. She says the key to success is to not give up in the tough times.
"I believe that's one of the biggest challenges -- you have to persevere and wait for your chance and all you can do is give your 100 per cent, try and go independent with your music, so as to create opportunities and wait for your time to come to shine. Or, for your work to get due appreciation. The waiting, the rejections, the uncertainty is a huge challenge," she tells IANS.
The singer believes that owing to abundance of talent in the Indian music industry, everyone goes through their share of challenges.
"I believe everybody has to face challenges while trying to make it big in the industry. It's such a huge industry, with competition increasing by the day because of the amazing talent our country is producing, while the opportunities aren't as many," she says.
Akasa recently released her independent track "Yaad na aana" in collaboration with singer Yash Narvekar. The song has been received well by the listeners.
Talking about the experience of working on the number, she says: "It was a genre I haven't done yet, and Yash helped me bring out a tone of my voice that hasn't been explored."
(Source: IANS)
