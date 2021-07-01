For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Jul 2021 12:56 |  By RnMTeam

Akasa: You have to wait for your chance

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Akasa, who recently sang the title track "Main sherni" in the Vidya Balan-starrer "Sherni", is on a career high right now. She says the key to success is to not give up in the tough times.

"I believe that's one of the biggest challenges -- you have to persevere and wait for your chance and all you can do is give your 100 per cent, try and go independent with your music, so as to create opportunities and wait for your time to come to shine. Or, for your work to get due appreciation. The waiting, the rejections, the uncertainty is a huge challenge," she tells IANS.

The singer believes that owing to abundance of talent in the Indian music industry, everyone goes through their share of challenges.

"I believe everybody has to face challenges while trying to make it big in the industry. It's such a huge industry, with competition increasing by the day because of the amazing talent our country is producing, while the opportunities aren't as many," she says.

Akasa recently released her independent track "Yaad na aana" in collaboration with singer Yash Narvekar. The song has been received well by the listeners.

Talking about the experience of working on the number, she says: "It was a genre I haven't done yet, and Yash helped me bring out a tone of my voice that hasn't been explored."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Vidya Balan Sherni Akasa composer Singer
Related news
News | 01 Jul 2021

See 'Self made' Neha Kakkar's past and present living status

MUMBAI: Life on Neha Kakkar’s roller coaster living situation. Before owned her splashy bungalow in Rishikesh, singer Neha Kakkar lived with her family in a rented one-room house in the town.

read more
News | 01 Jul 2021

9X Media appoints Ajay Bedi as Vice President, Sales & Branch Head for North Region

MUMBAI: 9X Media Pvt. Ltd., India’s largest Music Television Network, has appointed Ajay Bedi as Vice President Sales & Branch Head for North Region.

read more
News | 30 Jun 2021

Shawn Mendes is "terrified of being evil" during his argument with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes is learning how to "Treat You Better." The singer revealed he is afraid of being the bad guy in his relationship with Camila Cabello, after the pair recently had an argument.

read more
News | 30 Jun 2021

Christina Aguilera says her heart goes out to Britney Britney Spears after devastating testimony

MUMBAI: Christina Aguilera is in Britney Spears' corner.

read more
News | 30 Jun 2021

Arjun Kanungo's 'Aaya na tu' crosses 100 million views

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo's song "Aaya na tu" has crossed 100 million views on YouTube, and the singer is naturally elated.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MX TakaTak introduces the Launchpad Program: An initiative to foster the growing UGC creator community on its platform

MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

top# 5 articles

1
9X Media appoints Ajay Bedi as Vice President, Sales & Branch Head for North Region

MUMBAI: 9X Media Pvt. Ltd., India’s largest Music Television Network, has appointed Ajay Bedi as Vice President Sales & Branch Head for North...read more

2
JMan's dream come true 'Ghatak' is an ode to his mother

MUMBAI: RJ-Rapper JMan is here with his second independent release “Ghatak”, an ode to his mother.“The circumstances I was in when I was seeing my...read more

3
Shawn Mendes is "terrified of being evil" during his argument with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes is learning how to "Treat You Better." The singer revealed he is afraid of being the bad guy in his relationship with Camila...read more

4
See Cardi B maternity photoshot with Offset

MUMBAI: In true Cardi B fashion, her pregnancy announcement was anything but basic. The 28-year-old star set the stage ablaze at the 2021 BET Awards...read more

5
Ed Sheeran encourages Sheerios to show their fangs with Vampiric 'Bad Habits' Snapchat Filter

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran is all-in on this glampire thing. The singer who is in the midst of a week-long residency on The Late Late Show to promote his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games