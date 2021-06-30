SpotlampE presents ‘Big Brothers’ by Ricky Matharu

MUMBAI: Indie music label SpotlampE has released a new Punjabi track titled ‘Big Brothers’ by Ricky Matharu. Filled with swag and noteworthy lyrics, ‘Big Brothers’ song is available on SpotlampE starting 30th June. The Song also airs extensively on India’s most popular Punjabi Music channel – 9X Tashan.

The lyrics of ‘Big Brothers’ are written by Monty Matharu and sung by Ricky Matharu. The lively music is composed by V-Nay and the music video is produced by Samarveer Singh and directed by Nishant Bhardwaj.

Singing & studying have been the most admirable interests of Ricky Matharu’s life. Since childhood Ricky Matharu has always dreamt of being a singer. In 2016, his family encouraged him to participate in a singing reality show. Unfortunately, Ricky wasn’t selected but that didn’t deter him from turning his dream into a reality! He started singing cover versions of songs and promoted them on his YouTube Channel. His latest song ‘SALAH’ was very much loved and appreciated by his friends, relatives and family members. This motivated him to pursue his passion for singing.

Speaking about ‘Big Brothers’, singer Ricky Matharu said, “I am extremely delighted that SpotlampE has launched my song and it is being aired extensively on 9X Tashan! The title of the song itself touches on the emotion of ‘Brotherhood’ and it’s a pleasant song with noteworthy lyrics. I hope that the Song will appeal to Punjabi music lovers.”

Kanan Dave, Business Head SpotlampE said, “Independent and non-film music has always had a significant share in the Punjabi music market. Many Punjabi songs have also found a place in Bollywood films. At SpotlampE, we have always encouraged new talent by providing them an apt launch pad for their songs. We are happy to discover Ricky Matharu and launch his latest song ‘Big Brothers’.”

‘Big Brothers’ will be promoted on 9X Tashan and its social media handles. The track will also be available across all Audio & Video streaming platforms & on YouTube.

