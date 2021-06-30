For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Jun 2021 17:46 |  By RnMTeam

SpotlampE presents ‘Big Brothers’ by Ricky Matharu

MUMBAI: Indie music label SpotlampE has released a new Punjabi track titled ‘Big Brothers’ by Ricky Matharu. Filled with swag and noteworthy lyrics, ‘Big Brothers’ song is available on SpotlampE starting 30th June. The Song also airs extensively on India’s most popular Punjabi Music channel – 9X Tashan.

The lyrics of ‘Big Brothers’ are written by Monty Matharu and sung by Ricky Matharu. The lively music is composed by V-Nay and the music video is produced by Samarveer Singh and directed by Nishant Bhardwaj.

Singing & studying have been the most admirable interests of Ricky Matharu’s life. Since childhood Ricky Matharu has always dreamt of being a singer. In 2016, his family encouraged him to participate in a singing reality show. Unfortunately, Ricky wasn’t selected but that didn’t deter him from turning his dream into a reality! He started singing cover versions of songs and promoted them on his YouTube Channel. His latest song ‘SALAH’ was very much loved and appreciated by his friends, relatives and family members. This motivated him to pursue his passion for singing.

Speaking about ‘Big Brothers’, singer Ricky Matharu said, “I am extremely delighted that SpotlampE has launched my song and it is being aired extensively on 9X Tashan! The title of the song itself touches on the emotion of ‘Brotherhood’ and it’s a pleasant song with noteworthy lyrics. I hope that the Song will appeal to Punjabi music lovers.”

Kanan Dave, Business Head SpotlampE said, “Independent and non-film music has always had a significant share in the Punjabi music market. Many Punjabi songs have also found a place in Bollywood films. At SpotlampE, we have always encouraged new talent by providing them an apt launch pad for their songs. We are happy to discover Ricky Matharu and launch his latest song ‘Big Brothers’.”

‘Big Brothers’ will be promoted on 9X Tashan and its social media handles. The track will also be available across all Audio & Video streaming platforms & on YouTube.

Listen to ‘Big Brothers’ by Ricky Matharu on-

Tags
SpotlampE Big Brothers Ricky Matharu
Related news
News | 17 Jun 2021

SpotlampE presents 'Kitthe Chali' an up tempo Punjabi- English song by Manasi Scott & DJ TwistedBass

MUMBAI: Bringing back the dance and electronic fire of the golden years, indie music platform SpotlampE has released a new single titled ‘Kitthe Chali’.

read more
News | 26 May 2021

SpotlampE presents ‘Party La’ a peppy, upbeat Marathi dance number by Varun Likhate

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Indie Music Label SpotlampE has launched a peppy Marathi dance track titled ‘Party La’ by the multitalented artiste Varun Likhate. ‘Party La’ is a cheerful dance number which will liven up the somber mood of listeners in the current trying times!

read more
News | 17 May 2021

SpotlampE presents 'Balliye' a groovy Punjabi track by young duo Akshay and Kavi

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label SpotlampE has released a new Punjabi song titled ‘Balliye’ by young talented duo Akshay and Kavi. Packed with groovy tunes and super cool lyrics, ‘Balliye’ is all set to ride the Punjabi music charts!

read more
News | 29 Apr 2021

SpotlampE presents ‘RAPCHICS’ a Marathi rap and dance number by rapper Huma Sayyed

MUMBAI: After the stupendous success of Sunidhi Chauhan’s ‘Ye Ranjishein’, indie music label SpotlampE has now released a Marathi rap and dance track titled ‘Rapchics’ by the talented rap performer Huma Sayyed!

read more
News | 23 Apr 2021

SpotlampE presents 'Ye Ranjishein' by Sunidhi Chauhan a mellifluous single by Sunidhi after 20 years!

MUMBAI: Having collaborated with the best and the biggest singers and musicians, 9X Media’s indie music platform SpotlampE has now partnered with the melodious queen of Bollywood – Sunidhi Chauhan to launch her latest single - ‘Ye Ranjishein’!

read more

RnM Biz

News
MX TakaTak introduces the Launchpad Program: An initiative to foster the growing UGC creator community on its platform

MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Catch Jubin Nautiyal & Tulsi Kumar's musical synergy in 3rd Season of Bhushan Kumar' T -Series' MixTape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music!

MUMBAI: Celebrated artists Tulsi Kumar & Jubin Nautiyal flag off the 3rd season of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ Mixtape Rewind, presented by Amazon...read more

2
UB40 lead singer Duncan Campbell announces retirement

MUMBAI: UB40 lead singer Duncan Campbell, 63, has announced he is retiring from music. Campbell, who suffered a stroke last August, made the...read more

3
Mumbai-based ensemble, Inayat releases it’s debut single- DEHI

MUMBAI: Dehi is an ode to the soul which, “unlike our body (Deha) is eternal. It is the energy that unites humans and is a theory that allows you to...read more

4
Shawn Mendes is "terrified of being evil" during his argument with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes is learning how to "Treat You Better." The singer revealed he is afraid of being the bad guy in his relationship with Camila...read more

5
Creative series Culture Connects returns with a new calendar of workshops, conversations and performances

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games