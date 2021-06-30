For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Jun 2021 19:05

See Cardi B maternity photoshot with Offset

MUMBAI: In true Cardi B fashion, her pregnancy announcement was anything but basic.

The 28-year-old star set the stage ablaze at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, June 29 with her electrifying performance of "Type S--t" with the rap trio Migos-which includes her husband, Offset.

Naturally, Cardi stole the show as she debuted her growing baby bump, wearing a glitzy diamond-embellished Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit that accentuated her stomach. But before taking center stage, took to Instagram with a fabulous photo to confirm she and the 29-year-old rapper were expecting their second child together.

Following her jaw-dropping announcement, the "Press" rapper not only shared more details about her pregnancy on Instagram but she posted risqué maternity images of her and Offset.

"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," she wrote on Monday, June 28. "Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes."

Although the Bronx native posed in her birthday suit, she accessorized with a few statement pieces, like chunky gold bracelets and larger-than-life drop earrings. She also went full glam, rocking an elegant updo reminiscent of the '90s, as well as donned white stiletto nails, shimmery gold eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

In the snapshot, Offset cradled her bump and planted a kiss on her neck. He also donned layers of jewelry pieces.

Cardi shared another glamorous picture from her maternity shoot, but instead of posing with her husband, she modeled with their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. The mother-daughter duo adorably twinned in fabulous white gowns, matching headwraps and gold accessories. In the image, Cardi's daughter sweetly placed her hand on her bump.

"I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny," the musician captioned her post. "But one thing for sure is they'll have each other's back like no one else ever will."

Following Cardi's announcement on Sunday, Offset posted a message on Instagram Stories, writing, "Another blessing."

At this time, the couple is keeping details of their little one under wraps.

