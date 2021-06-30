For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Jun 2021

Christina Aguilera says her heart goes out to Britney Britney Spears after devastating testimony

MUMBAI: Christina Aguilera is in Britney Spears' corner.

In a statement posted to Instagram on June 28, the singer - who rose to fame alongside Britney first on the Mickey Mouse Club and then again as they became internationally-beloved pop stars in the early 2000s - addressed comments made during last week's conservatorship hearing.

Christina applauded Britney for condemning the strict legal arrangement she says has wrongly controlled her for the past 13 years.
"These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through," the "Candyman" performer wrote. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."
Christina then acknowledged what it must feel like for Britney "to be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support" by those within her inner circle, describing it as "the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable."

"The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly," she continued. "Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness."

Among the claims included in Britney's shocking testimony was the revelation that she's prohibited from removing an IUD, despite wanting to have a baby. Additionally, Britney likened the conservatorship to sex trafficking, going as far to say she's being "enslaved" by her father and co-conservator, Jamie Spears.

While Christina admitted she's not privy to every detail of Britney's case, she said she can empathize through their shared experience of fame.

Her statement continued, "The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control. To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life."
"My heart goes out to Britney," Christina concluded. "She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."

