Catch Jubin Nautiyal & Tulsi Kumar's musical synergy in 3rd Season of Bhushan Kumar' T -Series' MixTape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music!

MUMBAI: Celebrated artists Tulsi Kumar & Jubin Nautiyal flag off the 3rd season of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ Mixtape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music. The talented singers take on the iconic love songs ‘Tera Chehra’ and ‘Jaan Meri Ja Rahi Hai’, originally composed by Adnan Sami and now seamlessly combined by Abhijit Vaghani. This season is all about rewinding to the love songs of the 90’s and the early 2000’s, a season of romance and nostalgia perfect for the monsoons.
One of the most loved musical jodi, Jubin & Tulsi, have come together for the first time on Mixtape to pour their heart out in this beautiful rendition of these two old-world romantic songs. As soft, mesmerizing and heartwarming the song is, director Ahmed Khan has created an environment promises to transport you to another world with your loved one.
The new season will be available exclusively first on Amazon Prime Music for Prime members to enjoy an ad-free and hands-free voice enabled experience with Alexa.
Says Bhushan Kumar, “The first episode introduces this season’s theme of romance beautifully. Blending these two songs to create a new tune and yet maintaining the essence of the original, Abhijit has created a soulful track. Jubin & Tulsi have given soul to this tune with their soulful voices.”
Speaking about blending Tera Chehra – Jaan Meri, music composer Abhijit Vaghani says, “Revisiting these timeless melodies with a newer palate seemed the perfect way to reminisce them for the millennials. Adnan Sami is a master composer! And those newer music pieces that I gave, re-added the additional amount of soul and love in these old melodies. Tulsi has an eccentric tone with Jubin’s new age singing that made their tones match perfectly for this song.”
Excited about the collaboration says Tulsi Kumar, “Abhijit is our main music man behind the Mixtape series. With every season he brings the songs and beautifully fuses them together. This year I collaborate with Jubin Nautiyal, yet another talented, amazing human being and a dear friend. The songs that Jubin & I are coming together for are Tera Chehra and Jaan Meri, which are Deepchandi taal. They are extremely romantic and mesmerizing songs, originally composed by Adnan Sami sir. Both the songs are my personal favorites and I can't wait for everyone to hear the amalgamation of these wonderful tracks that together sound like one extremely beautiful romantic track. Also, it's always a pleasure to work with Ahmed Khan sir.”
Adds Jubin Nautiyal, “To amalgamate two songs and give it your personal touch is creatively very satisfying. It has been always fun collaborating with Tulsi and Abhijit has perfectly blended these two tracks which are definitely everyone’s favourites. From the composition to the blending, the instruments to the mixing, every factor of creating a whole new track as a process was beautiful. I hope everyone enjoys this mixtape.”
Catch Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar's soulful vocals in Tera Chehra and Jaan Meri for T-Series Mixtape Rewind now.
Listen #FirstOn @AmazonMusicIN: https://amzn.to/3ActbpM
Live Now on YouTube/ tseries:
MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more
MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more
MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more
MUMBAI: UB40 lead singer Duncan Campbell, 63, has announced he is retiring from music. Campbell, who suffered a stroke last August, made the...read more
MUMBAI: Dehi is an ode to the soul which, “unlike our body (Deha) is eternal. It is the energy that unites humans and is a theory that allows you to...read more
MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes is learning how to "Treat You Better." The singer revealed he is afraid of being the bad guy in his relationship with Camila...read more
MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco,...read more
MUMBAI: Celebrated artists Tulsi Kumar & Jubin Nautiyal flag off the 3rd season of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ Mixtape Rewind, presented by Amazon...read more