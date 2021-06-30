Arjun Kanungo's 'Aaya na tu' crosses 100 million views

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo's song "Aaya na tu" has crossed 100 million views on YouTube, and the singer is naturally elated.
"I am nothing but thrilled to have received so much love from audiences across the globe for 'Aaya na tu'. As an artiste, there is no better feeling than being appreciated for your work," Arjun told IANS about the number, which was released in 2018.
The song currently has 100,041,432 views on YouTube.
"It is one of those songs that is really close to my heart, and I am glad that people are still enjoying it! I hope to continue entertaining my fans with more such songs," said the singer, known for belting out songs such as "Baaki baatein peene baad", "La la la" and "Gallan tipsiyan".
Arjun's most recent track is "Famous". He was also seen acting in the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" earlier this year.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more
MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more
MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more
MUMBAI: UB40 lead singer Duncan Campbell, 63, has announced he is retiring from music. Campbell, who suffered a stroke last August, made the...read more
MUMBAI: Is there any skill powerhouse Jennifer Lopez hasn’t mastered? JLo is popularly considered a triple threat entertainer given her acting...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and anchor Aditya Narayan took to social media on Tuesday and shared a picture with singer Sonu Kakkar, Neha Kakkar's elder sister. "...read more
MUMBAI: In the group of legendary Indian film composers, Rahul Dev Burman stands apart. Even though it’s been two and a half decades since RD Burman...read more
MUMBAI: Dehi is an ode to the soul which, “unlike our body (Deha) is eternal. It is the energy that unites humans and is a theory that allows you to...read more