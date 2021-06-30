Aditya Narayan: "Stoked to have Sonu Kakkar as judge on Indian Idol"

MUMBAI: Singer and anchor Aditya Narayan took to social media on Tuesday and shared a picture with singer Sonu Kakkar, Neha Kakkar's elder sister.
"Stoked to have @sonukakkarofficial as a judge on #IndianIdol. A great artist & remarkable human," he wrote in the Instagram caption.
Sonu commented: "I am honoured Adi. Loads of love and hugs."
Her sister Neha wrote: "That's such a beautiful picture!"
Sonu has been seen as a judge in the recent episodes of "Indian Idol 12". She had been replaced with her younger sister Neha Kakkar for some time.
While the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan, the other judges on the show are Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik.
Sonu Kakkar has previously been a judge on "Sa Re Ga Ma Punjabi".
The singer is known for her popular songs "Babuji zara dheere chalo" ("Dum"), "Aali rey saali rey" ("No One Killed Jessica"), "London Thumkda" ("Queen") and others.
(Source: IANS)
