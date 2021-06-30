5 iconic moments from JLo’s career that prove she's the OG Popstar

MUMBAI: Is there any skill powerhouse Jennifer Lopez hasn’t mastered? JLo is popularly considered a triple threat entertainer given her acting prowess, killer choreography, and unforgettable voice. During the course of her career spanning two decades, she’s released more than 10 studio albums, starred in 40+ films and won numerable awards and accolades, including a well-deserved spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

An irreverent popstar with a body carved by Adonis himself, JLo was termed the most powerful celebrity in the world by Forbes in 2012. With a staggering following of 160+ million and a growing discography, Jenny from the block’s stardom is nowhere close to slowing down! Hearts broke around the world when we heard news of her devastating breakup with millionaire Alex Rodriguez, but in her classic style, we’re confident she’ll transform her pain into art we’ll admire for the ages.

Revisit the biggest moments from her inspirational career on My Life on MTV only on Vh1 India and Voot Select, airing Sunday, 4th July, 9 pm onwards!

1. The Wedding Planner and JLo made it #1 simulataneously

Jennifer Lopez hit the gold mine, kicking off her legendary career in acting and music with the releases of The Wedding Planner and her second studio album, JLo. The romcom with Matthew Mcconaughey was a massive commerical success, soaring to number one on the box office. Simultaneously, her album JLo reached number one on Billboard charts, making her the only artist in history to have attained this miraculous achievement! Be it acting chops or musical talent, she’s aced it all.

2. Her video for Get Right rocked the world!

One of the most bankable stars on the planet, Jennifer Lopez hit the mark with her video for Get Right. The upbeat R&B track featured Lopez in 8 different avatars, dancing the night away in a club. The music video quickly became one of her most iconic, being lauded for her remarkable choreography and direction. The stunning video earned her 4 nominations at the Video Music Awards, including Best Video and and Best Choreography.

3. Dance Again and On the Floor feat. Pitbull

If anyone knows how to bouce back stronger from heartbreak, its Jennifer Lopez! After her challenging divorce with Marc Antony, JLo set her eyes on the dance floor and never looked back! As a result, she created two masterpiece tracks with Pitbull that set a benchmark in the music industry! On the Floor and Dance Again became some of the most popular dance records of the 2000s, highlighting JLo’s effortless skills as a dancer and fashion mogul.

4. She won the coveted Video Vanguard Award at the VMA 2018!

The first Latin artist to have ever been bestowed with a Video Vanguard Award, Jennifer Lopez won a coveted trophy for her outstanding contribution to the music industry for over 2 decades. She’s the most nominated Latin artist in history, bringing much needed representation to the international stage. In addition to her massive win, she set the stage on fire with her performance at the 2018 VMA with powerful renditions of her greatest hits till date.

5. Homage to her Latin heritage with Maluma

Even a global pandemic couldn’t slow Jennifer’s roll! Continuing to honour her Latin heritage, JLo released a two part collaboration with Colombian singer Maluma. Their hit singles Pa’ Ti and Lonely garnered massive acclaim, as audiences were beyond elated to see powerful Latin artists come together. The two part video for the same featured the stunning musicians and their palpable chemistry, making it absolutely unmissable.

Similar to JLo, JT aka Justin Timberlake has forged an impressive career from NSYNC days to his rocking solo career. Catch glorious moments from both the pop culture royalties careers only at My Life on MTV on Vh1 India and Voot Select, airing Sunday 4th July, 9 pm onwards!