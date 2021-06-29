For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Jun 2021 11:25 |  By RnMTeam

UB40 lead singer Duncan Campbell announces retirement

MUMBAI: UB40 lead singer Duncan Campbell, 63, has announced he is retiring from music. Campbell, who suffered a stroke last August, made the announcement following a seizure earlier this month.

Campbell was gearing up for the reggae group's upcoming UK tour later this year, but health concerns made forced change of plans.

"Unfortunately, due to continued ill health, I have reluctantly decided to retire from the band so as to focus on my recovery. I am very grateful, and would like to express my sincere thanks, to the fans for all their support during this time and indeed throughout my time with UB40. The band have my full support going forward and, of course, my very best wishes for the future with their new singer," he said in a statement.

Duncan's brother and bandmate Robin Campbell said on behalf of UB40: "We've been rehearsing with every intention of Duncan's return to performing, but sadly, after suffering further illness he has made the decision to retire from music in order to concentrate fully on his recovery. While we are deeply saddened, we completely understand and fully support his decision. As far as touring goes, we are ready to hit the road for our upcoming summer shows and will be announcing our new front man imminently."

The band was formed in Birmingham in the late 1970s released a statement on Monday saying they would announce a new lead singer soon.

Duncan had replaced younger brother Ali Campbell as lead singer of UB40 in 2008, and had gone on to achieve four Top 30 albums with the band.

UB40 recently launched their 21st studio album "Bigga Baggariddim" that featured Zorawar Shukla or General Zooz of the band Reggae Rajahs.

(Source: IANS)

