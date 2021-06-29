Paris Hilton: Didn't know that I'd become highest-paid female DJ in the world

MUMBAI: Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton has talked about her love for DJing. She says she simply followed her passion and that playing music and performing has always been her superpower.
Paris posted a picture of her playing music in a club on Instagram late Saturday night, according to India time. She looks drop-dead-gorgeous in an electric blue outfit paired with sunglasses and bejeweled earphones.
"When I first decided to learn to DJ, I simply followed my passion, my love for music and the joy I felt being able to light up a room and share that energy with others. Playing music and performing has always been my superpower," Paris wrote alongside the image. She says she did not know she would become the highest paid female DJ in the world.
"I didn't know that I would become the highest-paid female DJ in the world or have residencies DJ'ing across the world. With every set I perform, I love to leave my heart on the stage," she wrote.
(Source: IANS)
