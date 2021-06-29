Neelesh Misra shares sepia memories from Nainital school days

MUMBAI: Scriptwriter-lyricist Neelesh Misra went down memory lane and shared a sepia photograph of his school days in Nainital.
He took to social media and posted his childhood picture. "Me in my childhood at Nainital. I was then a student of Balika Vidya Mandir, Mallital. Your turn. Now show me your childhood picture," he wrote on Instagram.
He posted an old gem from his archives, where he is been photographed in his school dress, and asked the netizens to share their childhood pictures.
Misra recently collaborated with singer Arijit Singh as lyricist for a motivational song "Jaanein bachayenge" to salute frontline workers in the pandemic. The duo also joined hands for the film "Pagglait" recently, where Arijit debuted as a composer and Misra returned to film lyrics.
Misra has given lyrics to superhit songs such as "Jaadu hai nasha hai" and "Chalo tumko lekar chalein" ("Jism"), "Kya mujhe pyaar hai" ("Woh Lamhe"), "Maine dil se kaha" and "Khoobsoorat hai vo itna" ("Rog") and "Lamha lamha" ("Gangster"), and has written over 30 songs for Hindi films till date.
He also has been a screenwriter for "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai". He would be writing the screenplay for "Tiger 3" scheduled for 2022 release.
Among the social media audience, he is popular on YouTube for his show, "The Slow Interview", where he interviews Bollywood actors and directors at his retreat home in Deora, Barabanki, near Lucknow.
(Source: IANS)
