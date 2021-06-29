Lil Nas X lights the floor of 2021 BET Awards with kiss

MUMBAI: A night to remember!
Lil Nas X continued to bring the heat to the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Following his head-turning red carpet looks on Sunday, June 27, in which he made two major style statements, the 22-year-old star also lit up the room with an epic performance during the show.
Taking to the stage, the singer performed his hit-making tune, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," which most certainly made audience members get up off their seats and dance along. And like his steamy music video, Lil Nas X made sure there was an elaborate theme for the BET Awards.
The "Old Town Road" star seemingly paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember the Time" video with his Egyptian-themed performance. Playing things up, Lil Nas X dressed as a pharaoh and was decked out in a glimmering gold outfit with matching knee-high boots. He also had all-male dancers wearing similar attire.
And while the performance itself was show-stopping, the "Panini" singer dropped jaws with his grand finale. Before exiting the stage, he made out with one of his dancers, which drew roaring applause and loud cheers in the room.
"One thing about Lil Nas X, he gone break the internet," one Twitter fan wrote, with another adding, "I'm glad Lil Nas X did that kiss at the end. So many needed to see that for different reasons."
Ahead of his performance, the singer teased that he was going to put on an unforgettable show.
MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more
MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more
MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has partnered with Indo Overseas Films (IOF) for the...read more
MUMBAI: Scriptwriter-lyricist Neelesh Misra went down memory lane and shared a sepia photograph of his school days in Nainital. He took to social...read more
MUMBAI: Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal has contributed to the donation of a cardiac ambulance through her organisation Suryoday Foundation. "People...read more
MUMBAI: UB40 lead singer Duncan Campbell, 63, has announced he is retiring from music. Campbell, who suffered a stroke last August, made the...read more
MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco,...read more