News |  29 Jun 2021 19:42 |  By RnMTeam

Lil Nas X lights the floor of 2021 BET Awards with kiss

MUMBAI: A night to remember!

Lil Nas X continued to bring the heat to the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Following his head-turning red carpet looks on Sunday, June 27, in which he made two major style statements, the 22-year-old star also lit up the room with an epic performance during the show.

Taking to the stage, the singer performed his hit-making tune, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," which most certainly made audience members get up off their seats and dance along. And like his steamy music video, Lil Nas X made sure there was an elaborate theme for the BET Awards.

The "Old Town Road" star seemingly paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember the Time" video with his Egyptian-themed performance. Playing things up, Lil Nas X dressed as a pharaoh and was decked out in a glimmering gold outfit with matching knee-high boots. He also had all-male dancers wearing similar attire.

And while the performance itself was show-stopping, the "Panini" singer dropped jaws with his grand finale. Before exiting the stage, he made out with one of his dancers, which drew roaring applause and loud cheers in the room.

"One thing about Lil Nas X, he gone break the internet," one Twitter fan wrote, with another adding, "I'm glad Lil Nas X did that kiss at the end. So many needed to see that for different reasons."

Ahead of his performance, the singer teased that he was going to put on an unforgettable show.

