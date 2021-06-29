Get ready to relive the magic of retro Hindi music with the ‘Signature’ playlist series on Amazon Prime Music

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music brings a unique collection of playlists from legendary yesteryear artists with the latest ‘Signature’ series. The ‘Signature’ series is a specially curated collection of 24 playlists from 24 renowned artists including singers, composers and songwriters who redefined Bollywood music through their unique signature styles of singing, music compositions and lyrics.

The pre-90s era have been the golden years of Bollywood music, where each artist had their own signature style of making music. Their distinct individual singing traits, choice of lyrics and music led to unique melodies that are forever etched in our hearts, resonating with the young and previous generations alike. From Kishore Kumar’s yodeling to Gulzar Saab’s melodic best with this signature style and soulful lyrics, Amazon Prime Music’s Signature series celebrates the magic of Hindi retro music, offering something for everyone.

The Signature series features playlists from legendary artists like - Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Lata Mangeshkar, Anand Bakshi, O.P Nayyar, R.D. Burman, Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Mukesh, Bappi Lahiri, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Talat Mahmood, Mohammed Rafi, Rajesh Roshan, Kalyanji-Anandji, Pradeep, S.D. Burman, Salil Chowdhary, Naushad, Shailendra and more. Customers can enjoy listening to the Signature playlists with a hand-free voice enabled experience with Alexa by simply asking “Alexa, Play R.D. Burman’s Signature Playlist” on the Amazon Prime Music app and Echo devices.

Commenting on the launch, Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Music India said, “At Amazon Prime Music, the team is constantly working at creating memorable musical experiences for our listeners to easily rediscover and reconnect with their favorite musical hits and artists. With the launch of ‘Signature’ playlists we not only hope to delight existing fans of these legendary artists, but also introduce these musical gems to new listeners.”

You can access the playlists here