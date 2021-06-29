For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Jun 2021

Cardi B reveals baby No. 2 during epic performance at the 2021 BET Awards

MUMBAI: Oh, baby!

On Sunday, June 27, the biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out for the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Returning to its live format following its virtual ceremony last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities made sure to put on a show.

Prime example: During the highly anticipated event, Cardi B seemingly announced she is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Offset!
While gracing the stage, the 28-year-old star performed with Migos and showed off her growing baby bump during the 2021 BET Awards.

For the special occasion, the Bronx native lit up the stage in a custom diamond-studded bodysuit by Dolce & Gabbana that featured peek-a-boo material and an extreme cut-out that was strategically placed in the center of her outfit to highlight her stomach.
Kicking off their show, the rap trio performed "Straightenin," a track off their recently released album, Culture III. When Cardi entered the stage, she rapped to their song, "Type S--t."

However, minutes before hitting the stage, Cardi took to social media to reveal her baby news.
"#2," the rapper simply captioned her post, tagging Offset. He later shared on Instagram Stories, "Another blessing."
At this time, Cardi is keeping details of her little one to herself, like how far along she is in her pregnancy and if she knows the sex of her baby.

If her pregnancy announcement sounds familiar, it's because she pulled the same fabulous move when she was expecting her first child.

Cardi B BET Awards
