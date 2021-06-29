BTS "BUTTER" stays on top of hot 100 for five consecutive weeks

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ latest summer hit “Butter” remains on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five consecutive weeks. Out of the 54 songs to launch on No.1, it is the 11th song to remain at the summit in the first five weeks. “Butter” is also the second longest-reigning song from its debut by a group in the chart’s history.
The GRAMMY-nominated band is set to release their single CD “Butter” on July 9, which will include “Butter” and a new single. They recently wrapped up their live-streamed fan meet ‘BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO’ successfully where 1.33 million viewers tuned in from 195 countries/regions across two days.
