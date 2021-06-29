Afsana Khan is all set to release her first Hindi single ‘Saazish’ with ii music

MUMBAI: Afsana Khan, the voice behind Punjabi chart busters like ‘Titliaan’, ‘Jaani ve Jaani’ and ‘Chandigarh Shehar’ to name a few, is gearing up for the release of her hindi single ‘Saazish’. The soul stirring track will be releasing on 12th May on ii music’s official Youtube channel.

‘Saazish’ promises to be a track that will strike a chord with everyone due to its relatable premise and soulful music. The song captures the pain one experiences after being betrayed by loved ones. Beautifully Composed by TeeKay and skilfully penned by Raja Sharma, ‘Saazish’ deals with complex emotions that we all face and the track promises to weave words around feelings that usually are hard to express.

The video follows the story of a girl who has been pushed into flesh trade by her partner. It perfectly captures the pain and angst the protagonist goes through and the twist in video will definitely keep audiences hooked on. The song features Sawan Rupowali, Rahul Jaittly and Preeto Sawhney while it has been directed by Pramod Sharma Rana who happens to be lyricist Raja Sharma’s elder brother.

Commenting on her first Hindi single, Afsana Khan says, ‘Saazish’ is extremely close to my heart since it’s my first Hindi song. I’m thankful to the entire team for creating a track that we envisioned at the beginning. I’m glad that the song is releasing on ii music label and they have been such a joy to work with. When artists and labels are on the same page, great music is inevitable. I couldn’t have asked for a better team to be with me while coming out with my Hindi single. I can’t wait to see how the audiences respond to it.” She says.

Tarsame Mittal, the owner ii music believes tracks like ‘Saazish’ is a very promising song it has the correct mix of elements which is required to capture a music lovers’ heart. “Afsana Khan is a one of the most promising female vocalists in the north region. It was only a matter of time before she ventured into Hindi music and with Saazish, and it is our pleasure that she too her first step in Hindi music with us as a label. With regards to the over all production, we have been fortunate to work with a very dedicated and creative team of Sohraab films lead by Parmod Sharma Rana. His creative vision has helped capture the pulse of the song and with a perfect mix of audio and visuals, we believe we have a winner on our hands. The song is beautiful and we as a label are proud to be associated with such amazing independent music.” He says.