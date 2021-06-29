For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 Jun 2021 16:01 |  By RnMTeam

Afsana Khan is all set to release her first Hindi single ‘Saazish’ with ii music

MUMBAI: Afsana Khan, the voice behind Punjabi chart busters like ‘Titliaan’, ‘Jaani ve Jaani’ and ‘Chandigarh Shehar’ to name a few, is gearing up for the release of her hindi single ‘Saazish’. The soul stirring track will be releasing on 12th May on ii music’s official Youtube channel.

‘Saazish’ promises to be a track that will strike a chord with everyone due to its relatable premise and soulful music. The song captures the pain one experiences after being betrayed by loved ones. Beautifully Composed by TeeKay and skilfully penned by Raja Sharma, ‘Saazish’ deals with complex emotions that we all face and the track promises to weave words around feelings that usually are hard to express.

The video follows the story of a girl who has been pushed into flesh trade by her partner. It perfectly captures the pain and angst the protagonist goes through and the twist in video will definitely keep audiences hooked on. The song features Sawan Rupowali, Rahul Jaittly and Preeto Sawhney while it has been directed by Pramod Sharma Rana who happens to be lyricist Raja Sharma’s elder brother.

Commenting on her first Hindi single, Afsana Khan says, ‘Saazish’ is extremely close to my heart since it’s my first Hindi song. I’m thankful to the entire team for creating a track that we envisioned at the beginning. I’m glad that the song is releasing on ii music label and they have been such a joy to work with. When artists and labels are on the same page, great music is inevitable. I couldn’t have asked for a better team to be with me while coming out with my Hindi single. I can’t wait to see how the audiences respond to it.” She says.

Tarsame Mittal, the owner ii music believes tracks like ‘Saazish’ is a very promising song it has the correct mix of elements which is required to capture a music lovers’ heart. “Afsana Khan is a one of the most promising female vocalists in the north region. It was only a matter of time before she ventured into Hindi music and with Saazish, and it is our pleasure that she too her first step in Hindi music with us as a label. With regards to the over all production, we have been fortunate to work with a very dedicated and creative team of Sohraab films lead by Parmod Sharma Rana. His creative vision has helped capture the pulse of the song and with a perfect mix of audio and visuals, we believe we have a winner on our hands. The song is beautiful and we as a label are proud to be associated with such amazing independent music.” He says.

Tags
Saazish music Songs Afsana Khan
Related news
News | 29 Jun 2021

Get ready to relive the magic of retro Hindi music with the ‘Signature’ playlist series on Amazon Prime Music

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music brings a unique collection of playlists from legendary yesteryear artists with the latest ‘Signature’ series.

read more
News | 29 Jun 2021

BTS "BUTTER" stays on top of hot 100 for five consecutive weeks

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ latest summer hit “Butter” remains on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five consecutive weeks. Out of the 54 songs to launch on No.1, it is the 11th song to remain at the summit in the first five weeks.

read more
News | 29 Jun 2021

Puncch Beat 2 Anthem: ALTBalaji's youth drama to give FOMO to those who missed their Fresher's Party this year

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji's popular youth drama Puncchbeat has definitely left a distinguishing mark in the Indian Youth audience. After releasing 13 enthralling episodes with season 2 of this franchise the makers have taken up the excitement level a notch higher by releasing the PUNCCHBEAT ANTHEM.

read more
News | 29 Jun 2021

Cardi B reveals baby No. 2 during epic performance at the 2021 BET Awards

MUMBAI: Oh, baby!

read more
News | 29 Jun 2021

Paris Hilton: Didn't know that I'd become highest-paid female DJ in the world

MUMBAI: Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton has talked about her love for DJing. She says she simply followed her passion and that playing music and performing has always been her superpower.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MX TakaTak introduces the Launchpad Program: An initiative to foster the growing UGC creator community on its platform

MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
UB40 lead singer Duncan Campbell announces retirement

MUMBAI: UB40 lead singer Duncan Campbell, 63, has announced he is retiring from music. Campbell, who suffered a stroke last August, made the...read more

2
Creative series Culture Connects returns with a new calendar of workshops, conversations and performances

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco,...read more

3
Armaan Malik: It's a miracle that we are able to function during these times

MUMBAI: Singer and youth icon Armaan Malik took to social media on Sunday to share his take on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.The singer expressed...read more

4
Actress Khatija Iqbal to be featured in T series music video 'Yaaro Rab Se Dua Karo' releasing on 29th June

MUMBAI: Khatija Iqbal has made a place in the heart of the audience with her performance in ‘Ragini MMS Returns’ and played a pivotal role in ‘Jamai...read more

5
Mumbai boy Saahil Bhargava to compete against Paul McCartney, Yo-Yo Ma at LA SHORTS International Film Festival for ‘Best Music Video’ Award

MUMBAI: Music artist and writer Saahil Bhargava jolted awake to news of being an official selection in two categories at the LA Shorts International...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games