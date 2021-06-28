Shreya Ghoshal shares happy memory from her pregnancy days

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to social media on Sunday to share a happy memory from the month of February, when she was pregnant with her son Devyaan.
Shreya shared a photo on Instagram, where she can be seen bathing in a swimming pool.
"A happy moment. This was in February when I was floating in this pool and Devyaan was floating in me," the singer captioned.
Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya were blessed with their first child Devyaan on May 22.
The 37-year-old singer took her first dose of the Covid vaccine earlier this month and encouraged nursing mothers to also get their dose.
Shreya had written in an Instagram post: "While #Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!! It's absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else, if your are a nursing mother, you too can get your shots. #covishield #vaccinationdone #covidvacccine."
(Source: IANS)
