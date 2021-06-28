For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Jun 2021 14:29 |  By RnMTeam

Shreya Ghoshal shares happy memory from her pregnancy days

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to social media on Sunday to share a happy memory from the month of February, when she was pregnant with her son Devyaan.

Shreya shared a photo on Instagram, where she can be seen bathing in a swimming pool.

"A happy moment. This was in February when I was floating in this pool and Devyaan was floating in me," the singer captioned.

Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya were blessed with their first child Devyaan on May 22.

The 37-year-old singer took her first dose of the Covid vaccine earlier this month and encouraged nursing mothers to also get their dose.

Shreya had written in an Instagram post: "While #Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!! It's absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else, if your are a nursing mother, you too can get your shots. #covishield #vaccinationdone #covidvacccine."

(Source: IANS) 

Tags
Shreya Ghoshal Best Singer
Related news
News | 28 Jun 2021

Ed Sheeran's life changed after he became a father

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran says his lifestyle has completely shifted since becoming a father."My lifestyle has completely shifted. Instead of going to bed at 6am, I'm getting up at 6am and earlier than that," Sheeran said on "New Music Daily", hosted by Zane Lowe.

read more
News | 28 Jun 2021

Armaan Malik: It's a miracle that we are able to function during these times

MUMBAI: Singer and youth icon Armaan Malik took to social media on Sunday to share his take on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.The singer expressed that the pandemic has been mentally and physically exhausting.

read more
News | 28 Jun 2021

Asha Bhosle remembers R D Burman on his birth anniversary: Thank you for the music

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle took to social media on Sunday to remember her late husband, legendary music composer Rahul Dev Burman aka R D Burman on his birth anniversary.

read more
News | 21 Jun 2021

"Meditation, Uplifting the Soul, Immense Positivity, A Cure; this is what MUSIC is for me" Says pop star Arzutraa on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Every year British Asian pop star Arzutraa makes sure to celebrate World Music Day in her own special way. On this day, the pop star specially spends more time being closer to music more than usual.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2021

Shreya Ghoshal takes Covid jab, encourages new mothers to go for it

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal posted a video on Monday to share the news that she has taken her first dose of the Covid vaccine. The singer, who gave birth to her first child Devyaan on May 22, encouraged nursing mothers to get vaccinated.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MX TakaTak introduces the Launchpad Program: An initiative to foster the growing UGC creator community on its platform

MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Ed Sheeran's life changed after he became a father

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran says his lifestyle has completely shifted since becoming a father."My lifestyle has completely shifted. Instead of going...read more

2
Grammy award winner and internationally renowned musicians unite with Indian legends to create the Yoga Anthem

MUMBAI: For the first time ever, a Grammy award winner and recognized artists from across the globe have come together to create a government-...read more

3
Mumbai boy Saahil Bhargava to compete against Paul McCartney, Yo-Yo Ma at LA SHORTS International Film Festival for ‘Best Music Video’ Award

MUMBAI: Music artist and writer Saahil Bhargava jolted awake to news of being an official selection in two categories at the LA Shorts International...read more

4
Aati Rahengi Baharein - Music for the Soul Collection Bandra Film Festival wishes the musical maestro RD Burman, on his 82nd Birth Anniversary with a documentary Pancham Unmixed.

MUMBAI: In the group of legendary Indian film composers, Rahul Dev Burman stands apart. Even though it’s been two and a half decades since RD Burman...read more

5
Armaan Malik: It's a miracle that we are able to function during these times

MUMBAI: Singer and youth icon Armaan Malik took to social media on Sunday to share his take on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.The singer expressed...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games