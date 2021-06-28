Lomotif Announces its Global Talent Search 'You've Been Scouted' will kick off July 12th

MUMBAI: The long wait among content creators around the world for Lomotif’s global talent search ‘You've Been Scouted’ is now finally over! The competition is set to begin July 12th.
The nine-week competition features Lomotif’s partnership with Grammy® Award winning producer, singer and lyricist Teddy Riley who has worked with iconic artists such as Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Pharrell, and BTS. The grand prize of the contest matches up to its resounding scale with the global winner, chosen by Lomotif users, receiving an exclusive record label contract and producing commitment.
Remember the days when an agent heard someone singing in a club and went seeking for an artist to scout. Well this is your chance! In the words of Teddy Riley, “I’ve already been on Lomo every day starting the scouting process…You never know when you could be Scouted. So get ready for life to change.” Now is your chance! Sign up on the app, give us your best performance, and we hope to Super Like or find that #youvebeenscouted.
In the first three weeks of the competition contestants will upload their audition clip on the official ‘You’ve Been Scouted’ Channel on the Lomotif app. The contest also allows those who aren’t participating to nominate and elect upcoming artists by tagging them in the comments section of their video with the hashtag #scoutedbylomo. With users, their friends, and fans voting for them in the coming weeks, these participants can garner more votes via the Super Like button available for Lomotif users. By performing a set of in-app actions, the Super Like button shall present with 10 likes (votes) instead of one.
Speaking about the global talent hunt, Teddy Riley said, “We are excited to see what each and every artist brings to our platform July 12 as we look for the next global superstar. I am proud to have partnered with Lomotif and work with them on what promises to be a memorable journey.”
“’You’ve Been Scouted’ is one of the most innovative talent competitions in the world and we are excited to announce the launch date and look forward to seeing who our community chooses as the global winner,” said Ted Farnsworth, co-founder, ZASH. “We are extremely fortunate to have partnered with Teddy Riley who will help turn our winner into a global superstar.”
With over 1,000 credits to his name, Grammy Award®-winning, multi-platinum mega-producer Teddy Riley, changed the sound of R&B indelibly. The acknowledged "King of New Jack Swing," producer/songwriter Teddy Riley's enviable list of platinum-laced credits include Guy, the Winans, Joe (the Riley-produced "Stutter" topped both the R&B/pop charts in early 2001), Johnny Kemp, Blackstreet, Keith Sweat, Michael Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Hi-Five, and Al B. Sure, among many others.
