For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Jun 2021 14:27 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran's life changed after he became a father

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran says his lifestyle has completely shifted since becoming a father.

"My lifestyle has completely shifted. Instead of going to bed at 6am, I'm getting up at 6am and earlier than that," Sheeran said on "New Music Daily", hosted by Zane Lowe.

"I used to do everything to excess, like real excess. I would go to a restaurant and be like, 'Oh, I like the look of that. And like the look of that. And like, I'll just, I'll eat all of that'. I loved drinking everything in sight and all the other stuff," he recalled.

"I just found when Cherry was six months pregnant, I was like, right at this point (her) waters might break anytime and I'm just going to stop excess and just be available and be the husband that I'm meant to be," he said, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

Sheeran also said he had "certain expectations" going into fatherhood, after people told him it would be the "best thing" that has happened to him.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags
Best Singer Ed Sheeran Zane Lowe
Related news
News | 28 Jun 2021

Shreya Ghoshal shares happy memory from her pregnancy days

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to social media on Sunday to share a happy memory from the month of February, when she was pregnant with her son Devyaan.Shreya shared a photo on Instagram, where she can be seen bathing in a swimming pool.

read more
News | 28 Jun 2021

Armaan Malik: It's a miracle that we are able to function during these times

MUMBAI: Singer and youth icon Armaan Malik took to social media on Sunday to share his take on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.The singer expressed that the pandemic has been mentally and physically exhausting.

read more
News | 28 Jun 2021

Asha Bhosle remembers R D Burman on his birth anniversary: Thank you for the music

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle took to social media on Sunday to remember her late husband, legendary music composer Rahul Dev Burman aka R D Burman on his birth anniversary.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2021

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran recreates Friends dance "The Routine"

MUMBAI: That's what Friends are for.

read more
News | 22 Apr 2021

Punctual link up with Nabiha on new single ‘The Step’

MUMBAI: UK DJ-producer duo Punctual kick off 2021 with new single ‘The Step’, featuring Danish singer-songwriter Nabiha, out 29th January.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MX TakaTak introduces the Launchpad Program: An initiative to foster the growing UGC creator community on its platform

MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shreya Ghoshal shares happy memory from her pregnancy days

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to social media on Sunday to share a happy memory from the month of February, when she was pregnant with her son...read more

2
Mumbai boy Saahil Bhargava to compete against Paul McCartney, Yo-Yo Ma at LA SHORTS International Film Festival for ‘Best Music Video’ Award

MUMBAI: Music artist and writer Saahil Bhargava jolted awake to news of being an official selection in two categories at the LA Shorts International...read more

3
Grammy award winner and internationally renowned musicians unite with Indian legends to create the Yoga Anthem

MUMBAI: For the first time ever, a Grammy award winner and recognized artists from across the globe have come together to create a government-...read more

4
Aati Rahengi Baharein - Music for the Soul Collection Bandra Film Festival wishes the musical maestro RD Burman, on his 82nd Birth Anniversary with a documentary Pancham Unmixed.

MUMBAI: In the group of legendary Indian film composers, Rahul Dev Burman stands apart. Even though it’s been two and a half decades since RD Burman...read more

5
Paris Hilton supports Britney Spears after surprising testimony

MUMBAI: Paris Hilton is offering her support to Britney Spears amid the star's continued conservatorship battle. While appearing at the Resort World'...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games