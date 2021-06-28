For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Jun 2021 12:29

B'wood remembers legendary musician R D Burman on his birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities -- actors, musicians and filmmakers took to social media on Sunday to remember legendary music composer Rahul Dev Burman aka R D Burman on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, playback legend Lata Mangeshkar wrote in Hindi, "R D Burman ko kaun nahi jaanta. Wo janam se rajputra tha aur sangeet ka wo raja tha. Aaj uski jayanti hai. Main uski yaad ko aur uske sangeet ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun. (Who does not know R D Burman. He was a prince by birth and the king of music. Today is his birth anniversary. I pay my humble tribute to his memories and music.)"

Poet-lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar wrote, "Today on June 27 it is RD Burman's birth anniversary. Time is always kind to genuinely great people, it keeps enlarging the image of a genius more and more. No surprise that his popularity among the gen next and the young musicians is increasing by the day."

Singer Adnan Sami shared, "Remembering one of my all time favourites 'Pancham da' on his birth anniversary! What an incredible range of genres in his evergreen music. I am forever indebted to him for the love and encouragement he bestowed upon me when I met him as a kid. May God bless his soul! #RDBurman."

Singer Shilpa Rao tweeted, "Happy Birthday Pancham Da. May we keep learning from you to feed our child like outlook towards life. Here's to the genius."

Director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "#NeedleOnTheRecord Remembering the Great #RDBurman #Panchamda on his 82nd birth anniversary. Listening to one of his most underrated hidden gem song from the film ROMANCE, 1983. #HappyBirthdayRDBurman."

Director Sujoy Ghosh wrote, "Happy birthday R D Burman. Your music makes happiness. Thank you for all the happiness."

Taking to their official Twitter account, Indian Film and TV Directors' Association wrote, "@DirectorsIFTDA remembers legendary Music Director R.D.Burman on his birth anniversary. Nicknamed Pancham Da, he is regarded as one of the most predominant musical forces that Indian cinema has ever witnessed. From 1960s to the 1990s, he composed musical scores for 331 films."

Television actor Gaurav Chopra posted, "Happy birthday #RDBurman!! #panchamda. No one, no like you... My ALL TIME favorite! And when PanchamDa and #kishorekumar come together ....!!! Which is your favorite RD Burman song?"

Producer Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "Remembering and paying my tribute to all time music maestro #RDBurman (#Panchamda) on his 82nd birth anniversary. Your presence is always felt with your immortal musical melodies you created."

(Source: IANS) 

