Asha Bhosle remembers R D Burman on his birth anniversary: Thank you for the music

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle took to social media on Sunday to remember her late husband, legendary music composer Rahul Dev Burman aka R D Burman on his birth anniversary.

Bhosle shared a throwback black and white photograph of herself posing together with Burman on Instagram and wrote: "Thank you for the music (not just from me but also the millions of hearts that beat to your madness). Happy birthday Pancham."

Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to remember R D Burman and his music on his birth anniversary.

Asha Bhosle's elder sister, playback legend Lata Mangeshkar tweeted in Hindi, "R D Burman ko kaun nahi jaanta. Wo janam se rajputra tha aur sangeet ka wo raja tha. Aaj uski jayanti hai. Main uski yaad ko aur uske sangeet ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun. (Who does not know R D Burman. He was a prince by birth and the king of music. Today is his birth anniversary. I pay my humble tribute to his memories and music.)"

Poet-lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar wrote, "Today on June 27 it is RD Burman's birth anniversary. Time is always kind to genuinely great people, it keeps enlarging the image of a genius more and more. No surprise that his popularity among the gen next and the young musicians is increasing by the day."

(Source: IANS)