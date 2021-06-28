Armaan Malik: It's a miracle that we are able to function during these times

MUMBAI: Singer and youth icon Armaan Malik took to social media on Sunday to share his take on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The singer expressed that the pandemic has been mentally and physically exhausting.
"It's a miracle that we are able to function during these times. The pandemic has been mentally and physically exhausting. I am so damn proud of you, me & everybody here," Armaan tweeted on Sunday.
Talking about how he has been affected by the ongoing pandemic, Armaan recently told IANS in an interview: "For the world, I am this super positive person but I've not been my best lately. Music has been my sole saviour in times of distress. However, there's no button I can switch 'on' and become instantly creative. I am trying to keep my calm and praying for better times. There's nothing more I can do."
On the work front, Armaan is celebrating the success of his single titled "Echo" for which he collaborated with Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam and international music producer KSHMR.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the singer thanked fans for showering their love on the single.
"20 MILLION VIEWS on #Echo! This is my first-ever international collaboration and to see it get the kinda love it's getting from around the world is unreal! Congrats guys @EricNamOfficial @KSHMRmusic," Armaan tweeted.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more
MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more
MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities -- actors, musicians and filmmakers took to social media on Sunday to remember legendary music composer Rahul Dev...read more
MUMBAI: Khatija Iqbal has made a place in the heart of the audience with her performance in ‘Ragini MMS Returns’ and played a pivotal role in ‘Jamai...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran says his lifestyle has completely shifted since becoming a father."My lifestyle has completely shifted. Instead of going...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to social media on Sunday to share a happy memory from the month of February, when she was pregnant with her son...read more
MUMBAI: Music artist and writer Saahil Bhargava jolted awake to news of being an official selection in two categories at the LA Shorts International...read more