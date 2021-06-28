For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Jun 2021 12:27 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik: It's a miracle that we are able to function during these times

MUMBAI: Singer and youth icon Armaan Malik took to social media on Sunday to share his take on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The singer expressed that the pandemic has been mentally and physically exhausting.

"It's a miracle that we are able to function during these times. The pandemic has been mentally and physically exhausting. I am so damn proud of you, me & everybody here," Armaan tweeted on Sunday.

Talking about how he has been affected by the ongoing pandemic, Armaan recently told IANS in an interview: "For the world, I am this super positive person but I've not been my best lately. Music has been my sole saviour in times of distress. However, there's no button I can switch 'on' and become instantly creative. I am trying to keep my calm and praying for better times. There's nothing more I can do."

On the work front, Armaan is celebrating the success of his single titled "Echo" for which he collaborated with Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam and international music producer KSHMR.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the singer thanked fans for showering their love on the single.

"20 MILLION VIEWS on #Echo! This is my first-ever international collaboration and to see it get the kinda love it's getting from around the world is unreal! Congrats guys @EricNamOfficial @KSHMRmusic," Armaan tweeted.

(Source: IANS) 

Armaan Malik music Best Singer
