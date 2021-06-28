Actress Khatija Iqbal to be featured in T series music video 'Yaaro Rab Se Dua Karo' releasing on 29th June

MUMBAI: Khatija Iqbal has made a place in the heart of the audience with her performance in ‘Ragini MMS Returns’ and played a pivotal role in ‘Jamai 2.0’ alongside Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma. The actress hails from the Caribbean Island and has completed joined the essence of the Bollywood industry. Khatija Iqbal has dazzled in a few music videos before and will now be seen in an upcoming music video with Tseries.
While many B-town celebrities are being featured in music videos, Khatija Iqbal’s new music video ‘Yaaron Rab Se Dua Karo’ is releasing soon. The actress seems to be delighted and all excited for her big release, she says, “Shooting for Yaaro Rab Se Dua Karo was adventurous, almost like a movie, many last-minute changes and obstacles were faced during the shoot because of the weather and the sudden lockdown announcement.” She even opened up about her experience with Tseries, she says “Working with the T-series team was very professional and they ensured a safe shooting environment. I am very happy to be associated with such a great team like T-series. My director Ashish panda sir & team worked very hard and my co-actor Gaurav and singer Akhil Sachdeva were amazing. We had a lot of fun!”. Khatija Iqbal further added by explaining about the shoot and song, she says, “Yaaro Rab Se Dua Karo is a triangle love story coming up on 29th June, I am super duper excited for this. We shot at a Brilliant location like Mussoorie. it was an adventurous road-trip kind of shoot. Looking forward to many collaborations with T-series further.” Khatija Iqbal looks all excited about her project and hopes to garner a good response.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQfqJJSMqXR/
On the work front, Khatija Iqbal is going to be a part of the famous show ‘Inside Edge Season 3’ on Amazon Prime. The actress will also be seen as a lead debutant in the film which will be releasing this year and the announcements shall be made soon.
MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more
MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more
MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more
MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran says his lifestyle has completely shifted since becoming a father."My lifestyle has completely shifted. Instead of going...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to social media on Sunday to share a happy memory from the month of February, when she was pregnant with her son...read more
MUMBAI: Music artist and writer Saahil Bhargava jolted awake to news of being an official selection in two categories at the LA Shorts International...read more
MUMBAI: For the first time ever, a Grammy award winner and recognized artists from across the globe have come together to create a government-...read more
MUMBAI: In the group of legendary Indian film composers, Rahul Dev Burman stands apart. Even though it’s been two and a half decades since RD Burman...read more