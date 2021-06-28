For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Aati Rahengi Baharein - Music for the Soul Collection Bandra Film Festival wishes the musical maestro RD Burman, on his 82nd Birth Anniversary with a documentary Pancham Unmixed.

MUMBAI: In the group of legendary Indian film composers, Rahul Dev Burman stands apart. Even though it’s been two and a half decades since RD Burman (aka Pancham Da) passed away, his music continues to captivate the imagination of musicians and music enthusiasts to this day. He is remembered as the musical genius who had a unique style of composing music and inspiring many singers.

As an ode to the musical genius, Bandra Film Festival remembers him on his birthday with a soulful biopic 'Pancham Unmixed'. The 1hr 53 minutes long documentary will be showcased at Bandra Film Festival Youtube channel under the 'Gems from the past' category on 27th June 2021, Sunday.

Winner of 2 National Awards, Pancham Unmixed: Mujhe Chalte Jaana Hai takes a deep dive into the legendary composer, RD Burman’s reflective artistry and buoyant-but-also-lonely inner being. Featuring a host of close friends, colleagues, and admirers, the film evokes awe, admiration, and nostalgia the way most of his music does, to date and is the most comprehensive film made on the great composer, a film that no music and film buff anywhere in the world can afford to miss.

Speaking about the film and remembering Pancham Da, Director Brahmanand S Siingh, said, “I really think Pancham Da’s life and work is vast and it was a difficult proposition to contain in 153 minutes. It deserves a series. Each song can become an episode and run into seasons. His contribution to the film industry is unmatched. So much so that sometimes we recall films by backtracking from his songs. That is the kind of power his music has. His music has truly outlived him and that is how we define legends”.

Apart from Pancham Unmixed, the musical lineup also includes a short film called 'Mango Shake' directed by Nyay Bhushan. The film is a trippy ride inspired by Italian DJ Maurizio Dami's music and the sounds,colors & emerging dance music scene at the time in 2008 when the film was made.

Bandra Film Festival (BFF), a digital film festival presented by Filmkaravan in collaboration with YouTube is aiming to provide a wide platform that helps films & filmmakers reach large content hungry audiences virtually.

Here's wishing Pancham Da a very Happy Birthday. Aati Rahengi Baharein

You can watch the films here.-

