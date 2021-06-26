Universal Music India acing the game with IG filters through music

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals recent release Baarish Ban Jaana has emerged, to break many a records and has been deemed to be the biggest Monsoon Song of 2021. The audiences have been showing outpouring love to the song and one of the major talking points around this release has been the innovation, that was launched to promote and engage fans on popular social media - Instagram using AI. VYRL Originals created & launched a one of kind musical filter just days after the release of their latest hit song Baarish Ban Jaana.

With Instagram Reels becoming a rage amongst the youth off late, the team decided to create a deeper integration with their release by creating a rain filter which specifically weaved in the narrative of the song and giving fans a chance to experience and express their feeling of the monsoon. The filter attracted over 22 Million+ impressions and over 155K+ Creations in just 2 weeks, making it one of the first ever successful filters released in the entertainment industry in India. The song also has raced to become one of the fastest songs to cross 2Million+ reels in just under 25 days of its release & is #1 song across major streaming platforms.

VYRL Originals and Universal Music India has always taken pride and strived to stay ahead of changing trends and creating the right IPs to engage with their audiences. This not only makes their content more visible but also helps position their artists better which has been the core philosophy of the label.

Recently their International song ‘Runaway’ By Aurora had also experienced a massive success story here in the India Market after their filter challenge took the internet by storm where almost everyone on the platform picked up the trend and created a version of their own. It’s always great to see content meeting innovative marketing technologies to create such stories in a fast changing social media ecosystem.