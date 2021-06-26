For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Jun 2021 11:33 |  By RnMTeam

SLAVVY releases scintillating new single/video "Lavender"

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer and multi-instrumentalist Rostislav Vaynshtok, better known by his artist name Slavvy is taking listeners into a synthwave laced deep-dive into the perils and pleasures of hedonism with new single and video “Lavender”, co-produced by Sighost. The release marks the first of a string of thematic singles to be released over the Summer, in the lead up to his highly anticipated EP “Romantic”.

Leaning into darker R&B elements, “Lavender” stacks bold, 80s-imbued synths against a rumbling trap beat. It’s a strikingly cinematic collision of genres including chic bedroom-pop and new-wave, punctuated by moody electric guitar. Lyrically, the track brings to life themes of exuberant excess and an irresistibly nonchalant take on romance and infidelity. Described by Slavvy as some of his most personal work yet, “Lavender” is a no-holds-barred statement of “take it or leave it” to a lover. Expanding on this sentiment, Slavvy shares, “It’s a bad time soundtracked by regret and guilt, but neither of those things are going to trigger your better judgement. You’re just in this, and you accept it. The hook is the hook for a reason. That’s just how I am.”

“Lavender is getting caught doing something you shouldn’t. You’re f*cked up, you’re cheating, you’re out behind your lover's back, but something is going wrong.” Slavvy explains. “They know you’re stepping out, they catch you, they show up, the person you’re with is on some bullsh*t and you regret stepping out to begin with.”

Directed by Slavvy and Juan Orta, the accompanying video finds Slavvy looking blasé as he counts stacks of cash atop a sports car. With its electrifying neon-lit visuals interspersed between alluring shots of grainy television footage, viewers are instantly transported to a neo-noir paradise reminiscent of the cult-classic Nicolas Winding Refn film, Drive. The engaging and colorful creative direction underpins the theme of Slavvy’s “Romantic” project, which, along with the lyrical and sonic content, provides an enticing and immersive experience for fans.

Since arriving on the scene a decade ago, Vaynshtok has proven time and time again, he knows how to captivate listeners through his dynamic, genre-blurring production style and undeniable finesse as a multi-instrumentalist. His musical endeavors have seen him sell out live performances, perform under the likes of Com Truise, and generate millions of cumulative streams across platforms. In addition to honing his skills in the studio, Vaynshtok has also made waves in the US festival circuit, having performed at Electric Zoo, Northcoast, and Counterpoint to name a few.

Stay tuned for more aesthetic-driven tales of “Romance” from Slavvy very soon.

Tags
Lavender Singer music
Related news
News | 26 Jun 2021

phonewifey and AVA AKIRA create a dreamy, nocturnal atmosphere with new single 'Recall'

MUMBAI: phonewifey and AVA AKIRA have returned with another collaborative effort: ‘Recall’. The track is the first single from their upcoming EP release ‘phoneAVA’ and it hits hard while still displaying a sensitive side to them both.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

Hannah Wants drops 'Never Gonna Tell You'

MUMBAI: Halfway through one of the busiest release years of her illustrious career so far, Hannah Wants has finally dropped the hotly-anticipated ‘Never Gonna Tell You’ – out now via Ultra Music.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

Pan!ck drop funk-laden new single 'Prism'

MUMBAI: Mysterious new dance duo Pan!ck have unveiled their new single ‘Prism’, out on Friday 25th June on Ultra.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

twocolors drop slaphouse version of hit 'Bloodstream'

MUMBAI: Skyrocketing talents twocolors have dropped a slaphouse version of their smash single ‘Bloodstream’, out 25th June.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

Norma Jean Martine drops summer tune 'Let's Get Back To Dancing'

MUMBAI: In celebration of the world carefully starting to open up again, and dancing together finally seeming more tangible than a dream, the talented Norma Jean Martine drops the uplifting summer anthem, ‘Let’s Get Back To Dancing’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MX TakaTak introduces the Launchpad Program: An initiative to foster the growing UGC creator community on its platform

MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Morgxn teams up with Sara Bareilles for rework of hit "WONDER"

MUMBAI: Alt-pop singer-songwriter morgxn has teamed up with acclaimed singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles to share an emotional reimagination of his hit...read more

2
phonewifey and AVA AKIRA create a dreamy, nocturnal atmosphere with new single 'Recall'

MUMBAI: phonewifey and AVA AKIRA have returned with another collaborative effort: ‘Recall’. The track is the first single from their upcoming EP...read more

3
Lomotif celebrates World Music Day with its talent search “Scouted By Lomo.”

MUMBAI: Lomotif is celebrating World Music Day (June 21st) by giving content creators around the world an opportunity to be spotted and get that one...read more

4
SLAVVY releases scintillating new single/video "Lavender"

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer and multi-instrumentalist Rostislav Vaynshtok, better known by his artist name Slavvy is taking listeners into a synthwave...read more

5
Disco King Bappi Lahiri pays homage to the late King of Pop Michael Jackson

MUMBAI: Disco King Bappi Lahiri continues to amaze everyone in the music fraternity as he has done on this track where he pays homage to the late...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games