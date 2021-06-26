Rihanna removed her matching shark tattoo with Drake

MUMBAI: Rihanna is making quite the splash with new body art that appears to be covering up a once-meaningful tattoo.
After she was photographed during a PDA-packed night out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City, fans noticed the 33-year-old pop star seems to have covered up the camouflage shark tattoo she got done in 2016. A close-up look at the new ink on her left ankle can be seen below.
Back then, a source had confirmed to E! News that the "Disturbia" singer and then-boyfriend Drake both got matching shark artwork, which had "special significance" for the pair. Drake got his shark inked on the inside of his arm.
In September 2016, famed artist Bang Bang shared an Instagram photo of Rihanna's tattoo after he had created the piece. "Camo shark for my dear friend @badgalriri," the artist captioned his post at the time.
While the marine life images were forever, the romance wasn't meant to be and had ended not long after the stars got the tattoos. During a sit-down with Vogue for the magazine's June 2018 issue, Rihanna shared that she and the 34-year-old "Nice for What" vocalist were no longer in contact.
"We don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies either," she revealed back then. "It is what it is."
