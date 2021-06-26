For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Jun 2021 18:37

Paris Hilton supports Britney Spears after surprising testimony

MUMBAI: Paris Hilton is offering her support to Britney Spears amid the star's continued conservatorship battle.

While appearing at the Resort World's grand opening on June 24, the 40-year-old star-who infamously became friends with the superstar singer in the early 2000s-gave a shout-out to the #FreeBritney movement while on the mic at the DJ booth and sent Britney her love. "We love you, Britney," her voice echoed on the mic in the clip. "Free Britney!"

To punctuate her message, Paris then played Britney's hit, "Piece of Me," which prompted the crowd in attendance to cheer. Although Paris is not seen on camera in the video, the House of Wax star ‘liked' a series of tweets mentioning her show of support.

Also noted in the ‘like' section of Paris' Twitter account are a whole host of tweets in support of her longtime pal, who mentioned Paris during her recent testimony. During her remote appearance in front of a judge on June 23, Britney said that she never discussed the more oppressive details of her conservatorship because she "didn't think anyone would believe" her. She referenced Paris' recent accusations of being abused while at a boarding school in Utah as an example.

"To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story, on what they did to her [at] that school," Britney said. "I didn't believe any of it. I'm sorry, I'm an outsider and I'll just be honest, I didn't believe it."
"And maybe I'm wrong and that's why I didn't want to say any of this to anybody, to the public," she continued. "Because I thought people would make fun of me, or laugh at me, and say, ‘She's lying, she's got everything, she's Britney Spears.' I'm not lying."

Paris Hilton Britney Spears music Singer
