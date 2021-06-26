Here's why Britney Spears pretended to 'been ok' before conservatorship hearing

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is more relatable than anyone previously thought.

On Thursday, June 24, the pop star wrote on Instagram that like most people, she's presented her life as being better than it really is. She explained, "I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I've posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that's what we all strive for !!!!"

She partially attributed this to her mother, Lynne Spears, describing how "one of my mother's best traits" was her ability to stay strong in the face of adversity. "No matter how s--tty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok," Britney explained.

However, the 39-year-old singer now wants the public to understand her experience, saying, "I'm bringing this to peoples attention because I don't want people to think my life is perfect because IT'S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it's not !!!!"

"I apologize for pretending like I've been ok the past two years," Britney continued. "I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn't want to capture there Instagram in a fun light."

Moreover, the mother of two shared, "Believe it or not, pretending that I'm ok has actually helped."

"I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked," she reflected.

On boyfriend Sam Asghari's Instagram, the pop star was positively beaming as she and the fitness instructor recorded themselves with funny filters. As Sam poked fun at his funny appearance, Britney can be heard laughing in the background.

On Thursday, June 24, a source close to Britney exclusively told E! News the "Lucky" singer is headed on a much-needed getaway with Sam, sharing, "She was looking forward to getting away for a while."

Additionally, the insider said Britney has a more positive outlook on the future of her conservatorship. "Britney is very happy and relieved that she was finally able to get so much off her chest and be heard," the source shared. "She feels it went well and is hopeful there will be a change."

Meanwhile, a separate source close to Sam shed some light on his role in Britney speaking out. The insider explained how the actor has been a wealth of support to Britney, saying, "She feels empowered beyond words, and a large part of that is Sam, who empowers her in every way and has been her rock throughout this entire ordeal since she decided to speak up. She is eternally thankful to have him in her corner."

And a third source confirmed Sam is with Britney for the long haul. "Marriage is definitely something they have talked about and Sam would marry Britney immediately, if they were allowed," the insider said. "They are truly in love and Sam will always be there for her. They do have plans for the future but the first step is getting Britney out of the conservatorship."

In the Wednesday court hearing, Jamie Spears' attorney said on his behalf, "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."