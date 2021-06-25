twocolors drop slaphouse version of hit 'Bloodstream'

MUMBAI: Skyrocketing talents twocolors have dropped a slaphouse version of their smash single ‘Bloodstream’, out 25th June.

Tapping into a sound that has been taking the world by storm recently, this new version of ‘Bloodstream’ centres around the powerful, domineering bassline synonymous with the slap house subgenre - while losing none of the anthemic energy that makes the original so special.

‘Bloodstream’ is gaining traction across the globe with over 25 million streams since its March release, and has also had the legendary Belgian DJ and producer Lost Frequencies build a rare remix of this thumping dance track.

Previous twocolors single ‘Lovefool’, an infectious rework of the track of the same name by The Cardigans, peaked at #4 in UK Shazam Discovery and reached #21 in the Global Shazam Chart with over 3.2 million tags, trending ‘Top 20’ in over 30 countries. It is officially gold-certified in Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Poland, platinum in Finland, double-platinum in Austria and Switzerland and triple-platinum in Russia. With a total of over 1.2 Billion global streams, the pair’s monthly listeners have now skyrocketed to over 7 million.

One of the world’s most in-demand dance music subgenres, the slap house version of ‘Bloodstream’ is predictably powerful.