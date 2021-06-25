Sony Music India brings Legends AR Rahman and Gulzar together for an iconic Anthem of Hope & Healing - 'Meri Pukaar Suno'

MUMBAI: During times of despair, inspiring words coupled with soul-stirring melodies can help us see the light at the end of the tunnel. With this belief Sony Music India along with, National award winner Gulzar and Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician A.R. Rahman have joined forces to create an anthem of hope and healing titled ‘Meri PukaarSuno’. Unveiled by Sony Music India, the song brings together the iconic duo after their memorable collaboration in Dil Se, Guru, Slumdog Millionaire, Saathiya, and Ok Jaanu.

‘Meri Pukaar Suno’ brings together some of the most iconic artists across the Indian music industry along with popular new age vocalists Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, K S Chithra, Sadhana Sargam, Shashaa Tirupati, Armaan Malik and Asees Kaur. Like the seven notes, this unique collaboration is symbolic of unity across generations and cultures.

The anthem is essentially a call from Maati Maa (Mother Earth) urging all her children to reunite, and assuring them that this too shall pass. It also re-ignites the sense of optimism and belonging amongst us. Urging them to keep the fire of faith burning within our souls, the song highlights how dark times are an indication of a brighter and happier future. ‘Meri Pukaar Suno’ is rooted in the firm belief of EkJahaan. EkUmeed. EkWaada – together, we will heal. (One World. One Hope. One Promise)

Talking about the song’s direction and musical composition, maestro AR Rahman said, “This time, this period of the pandemic, is an extraordinary phase in everyone's life. There is so much uncertainty and pain, and yet, so much resilience and healing. Gulzar ji and I wished to create a song of hope because we all need comfort and reassurance. 'Meri Pukar Suno' is like Mother India singing to her children through her daughters. It's to say that human beings have survived and thrived through different periods of time and that we'll emerge through this bravely.”

Speaking about genesis of the anthem, Gulzar sahab said "This is a story about Maati Maa, our Mother Earth, as she appeals to us to listen to her. She gives us hope with her bountiful resources, cool breeze, flowing streams and endless sunshine; asking us for a promise to look after our gift of life. Rahman sahab has given my words a truly magical composition as always."

Rajat Kakar, Managing Director India, Sony Music India, said, “Sony Music India endeavors to cater to a discerning audience with compelling confluence of soulful music and inspiring words that reflects the diverse fabric of our culture. Composed and written by legends –A.R. Rahman and Gulzar sahab, Meri Pukaar Suno is an inspiring anthem that encourages one and all, to stand tall in the hope of a better tomorrow.”

The music video is a touching narrative of a child as he struggles to find inspiration, inter-woven with the incredible voices behind the song, which culminates into a beautiful moment igniting a spirit of hope & belonging. The pristine, contemporary setup of the video is symbolic of unity against all odds and audiences will get to view the iconic ensemble together, even though they were all shot separately, indifferent parts of the country.

Sony Music India will pledge 50% proceeds from this song, towards Covid relief in the country, in association with a reputed charitable organization.

The song is now available across all streaming platforms - https://SMI.lnk.to/MeriPukaarSuno