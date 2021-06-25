For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Jun 2021 17:46

Singer Vismay Patel's latest song 'Dil Mera' is all about relationships and heartbreaks

MUMBAI: 21-year-old singer, lyricist, and composer, Vismay Patel went on from performing at cafes to winning hearts with his soulful and relatable melodies. Now he is all set to win hearts with his latest track, 'Dil Mera', about an incomplete relationship and heartbreak. The song is available on various famous platforms like Spotify India, Apple Music, Prime Music, Wynk, Jio Saavan, Gaana, Resso, Soundcloud.

The official video of Dil Mera is an animated representation, conveying the story of a young couple who are no longer together, and one of them is dealing with the aftermath of a breakup. The song has a gloomy feeling, and the audience will find it relatable, as every feeling and emotion penned through lyrics are raw and heartfelt.

Commenting on the track launch, Vismay Patel said, "I always make sure that my songs are relatable, and the emotions and feelings one has after heartbreak, are universal. Dil Mera is an emotional track and is close to my heart. I am extremely delighted to have launched Dil Mera with Koinage Records. I have thoroughly enjoyed the process, from penning down its lyrics to till today when it is released, every bit of it, was a wonderful experience for me."

Vismay Patel hails from Assam and is now settled in Gujarat. During his childhood, when the other kids of his age would play cricket or other outdoor games, he would listen to Kishore Kumar’s music and sing along. “We had a full rack of cassettes in my house. So from childhood, music was my companion. I always wondered how it can impact anybody's life. And so, since my childhood, I was sure I want to make songs.", said Vismay.

Vismay Patel started performing in cafes at the age of 17, and later his passion for music led him to compose and sing 5 heart-winning tracks like ‘Pal Behta Jaaye’ and ‘Behne Do’. He also established ‘808 Music Studio’, the first recording studio in Nadiad, Gujarat. Till now, he has released 6 single tracks, including Dil Mera. His every track was loved by the audience for it's relatability to real life. If you are someone who enjoys Indie pop, then you should check Vismay Patel.

MX TakaTak introduces the Launchpad Program: An initiative to foster the growing UGC creator community on its platform

MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

